International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum 2023 Plenary Session in Vladivostok
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/putin-on-freezing-300-bln-russian-gold-reserves-due-to-sanctions-we-earned-twice-as-much-1113301589.html
Putin on Freezing $300 Bln Russian Gold Reserves Due to Sanctions: We Earned Twice As Much
Putin on Freezing $300 Bln Russian Gold Reserves Due to Sanctions: We Earned Twice As Much
The restriction of payments in dollars has led to the fact that all countries are thinking about payments in national currencies and keeping savings outside the United States, as trust in the West is being undermined, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2023-09-12T07:09+0000
2023-09-12T07:20+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
eef
sanctions
gold reserves
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113301429_0:163:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_6fbc8bc67b57ff17534672bc4e30df23.jpg
The restriction of payments in dollars has led to the fact that all countries are thinking about payments in national currencies and keeping savings outside the United States, as trust in the West is being undermined, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday."For example, restrictions on payments in dollars. Where does this lead? Because all countries are thinking about creating their own instruments, about creating new payment systems, they are thinking about whether it is worth keeping their savings in the United States or somewhere in Europe, whether it is worth investing their savings in the securities of these countries," Putin said at the plenary session of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, adding that "trust [in those who impose these restrictions] is being undermined."Commenting on the freezing of Russia's $300 billion gold reserves due to sanctions, Putin said, "We earned twice as much".Additionally, the president said that it is necessary to reach an agreement with businesses so that they understand that it is more reliable to work in Russia.The seizure of Russia's legally earned assets abroad is beyond the pale, Vladimir Putin said."The seizure of legally earned assets [abroad], you know it's not my assets, it's assets of our companies, businessmen, is simply beyond the pale," Putin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/russian-fuel-energy-industry-working-very-well-despite-all-sanctions---putin-1113117999.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113301429_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af9ebbfb7efc184105a54b7151c1a9b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
payments in dollars, russian gold reserves, russian president vladimir putin
payments in dollars, russian gold reserves, russian president vladimir putin

Putin on Freezing $300 Bln Russian Gold Reserves Due to Sanctions: We Earned Twice As Much

07:09 GMT 12.09.2023 (Updated: 07:20 GMT 12.09.2023)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2023
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
The 8th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University from September 10-13.
The restriction of payments in dollars has led to the fact that all countries are thinking about payments in national currencies and keeping savings outside the United States, as trust in the West is being undermined, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"For example, restrictions on payments in dollars. Where does this lead? Because all countries are thinking about creating their own instruments, about creating new payment systems, they are thinking about whether it is worth keeping their savings in the United States or somewhere in Europe, whether it is worth investing their savings in the securities of these countries," Putin said at the plenary session of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, adding that "trust [in those who impose these restrictions] is being undermined."
Commenting on the freezing of Russia's $300 billion gold reserves due to sanctions, Putin said, "We earned twice as much".
LNG plant in Russian Far East - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2023
Russia
Russian Fuel, Energy Industry Working Very Well Despite All Sanctions - Putin
4 September, 18:23 GMT
Additionally, the president said that it is necessary to reach an agreement with businesses so that they understand that it is more reliable to work in Russia.
"Today, the logistics chains for the supply of goods have almost been restored, everything has somehow returned to normal. Well, we see that this is also connected with the exchange rate of the national currency, among other things," Putin said, adding that the state and businesses should be equal partners.
The seizure of Russia's legally earned assets abroad is beyond the pale, Vladimir Putin said.
"The seizure of legally earned assets [abroad], you know it's not my assets, it's assets of our companies, businessmen, is simply beyond the pale," Putin said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала