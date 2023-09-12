https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/north-korean-leader-kim-jong-un-arrives-in-russia---video-1113311541.html

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives in Russia - Video

Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday, with his first stop being the Primorsky Region's Khasan station, where he was welcomed by a Russian delegation.

Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday, with his first stop being the Primorsky Region's Khasan station, where he was welcomed by a Russian delegation. Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said on his Telegram channel that he and Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after his arrival in Russia. Kozhemyako noted that a visit of this level is a good message for the most active development of broad relations and direct contacts with colleagues from the DPRK.The station features a historic landmark - the Korea-Russia Friendship House, established in 1986 to commemorate the first visit of Kim's grandfather - Kim Il Sung - to the then USSR.Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there will be one-on-one communication, as well as an official dinner on behalf of Putin in honor of Kim Jong Un.On Monday, the Kremlin announced that Kim would visit Russia on the invitation from Putin and that the leaders would meet during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok. According to a Sputnik correspondent, Kim's train crossed the border into Russia in the early morning on Tuesday.

