https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/north-korean-leader-kim-jong-un-arrives-in-russia---video-1113311541.html
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives in Russia - Video
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives in Russia - Video
Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday, with his first stop being the Primorsky Region's Khasan station, where he was welcomed by a Russian delegation.
2023-09-12T13:08+0000
2023-09-12T13:08+0000
2023-09-12T13:17+0000
russia
kim jong-un
vladimir putin
russia
democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)
oleg kozhemyako
primorsky krai
dprk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113312734_0:0:1217:684_1920x0_80_0_0_beb3d69b15bdad2d90dfde0714a43c1d.png
Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday, with his first stop being the Primorsky Region's Khasan station, where he was welcomed by a Russian delegation. Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said on his Telegram channel that he and Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after his arrival in Russia. Kozhemyako noted that a visit of this level is a good message for the most active development of broad relations and direct contacts with colleagues from the DPRK.The station features a historic landmark - the Korea-Russia Friendship House, established in 1986 to commemorate the first visit of Kim's grandfather - Kim Il Sung - to the then USSR.Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there will be one-on-one communication, as well as an official dinner on behalf of Putin in honor of Kim Jong Un.On Monday, the Kremlin announced that Kim would visit Russia on the invitation from Putin and that the leaders would meet during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok. According to a Sputnik correspondent, Kim's train crossed the border into Russia in the early morning on Tuesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/why-does-kim-jong-un-travel-by-train-1113303258.html
russia
democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)
primorsky krai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113312734_61:0:973:684_1920x0_80_0_0_98d0a391c80cee969c6b081f171ee396.png
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia
2023-09-12T13:08+0000
true
PT0M54S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
north korean leader kim jong un, primorsky region's khasan station, president putin
north korean leader kim jong un, primorsky region's khasan station, president putin
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives in Russia - Video
13:08 GMT 12.09.2023 (Updated: 13:17 GMT 12.09.2023)
Being updated
This is the first time the leader of the DPRK has embarked on an international journey since 2019. Coincidentally, that last visit was also to Russia.
Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia
on Tuesday, with his first stop being the Primorsky Region's Khasan station, where he was welcomed by a Russian delegation.
Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said on his Telegram channel that he and Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after his arrival in Russia. Kozhemyako noted that a visit of this level is a good message for the most active development of broad relations and direct contacts with colleagues from the DPRK.
The station features a historic landmark - the Korea-Russia Friendship House, established in 1986 to commemorate the first visit of Kim's grandfather - Kim Il Sung - to the then USSR.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there will be one-on-one communication, as well as an official dinner
on behalf of Putin in honor of Kim Jong Un.
On Monday, the Kremlin announced that Kim would visit Russia on the invitation from Putin and that the leaders would meet during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok. According to a Sputnik correspondent, Kim's train crossed the border into Russia in the early morning on Tuesday.