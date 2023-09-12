https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/shoigu-to-participate-in-talks-between-putin-north-koreas-kim---kremlin-1113304868.html
Shoigu to Participate in Talks Between Putin, North Korea’s Kim - Kremlin
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will participate in talks between President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-гn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
“Yes, he will [participate],” Peskov said, adding that a separate meetings between defense ministers of Russia and North Korea is not planned.Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that there will be one-on-one communication, as well as an official dinner on behalf of Putin in honor of Kim Jong-un.On Monday, the Kremlin announced that Kim would visit Russia on the invitation from Putin and that the leaders would meet during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok. According to a Sputnik correspondent, Kim's train crossed the border into Russia in the early morning on Tuesday.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Russia and North Korea could discuss the issue of providing humanitarian aid to Pyongyang during the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia.
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik)
“Yes, he will [participate],” Peskov said, adding that a separate meetings between defense ministers of Russia and North Korea is not planned.
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that there will be one-on-one communication, as well as an official dinner on behalf of Putin in honor of Kim Jong-un
On Monday, the Kremlin announced that Kim would visit Russia on the invitation from Putin and that the leaders would meet during the Eastern Economic Forum
(EEF) in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok. According to a Sputnik correspondent, Kim's train crossed the border into Russia in the early morning on Tuesday.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Russia and North Korea could discuss the issue of providing humanitarian aid to Pyongyang during the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia.