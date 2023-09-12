International
Shoigu to Participate in Talks Between Putin, North Korea’s Kim - Kremlin
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will participate in talks between President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-гn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
“Yes, he will [participate],” Peskov said, adding that a separate meetings between defense ministers of Russia and North Korea is not planned.Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that there will be one-on-one communication, as well as an official dinner on behalf of Putin in honor of Kim Jong-un.On Monday, the Kremlin announced that Kim would visit Russia on the invitation from Putin and that the leaders would meet during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok. According to a Sputnik correspondent, Kim's train crossed the border into Russia in the early morning on Tuesday.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Russia and North Korea could discuss the issue of providing humanitarian aid to Pyongyang during the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia.
north korea’s kim, russian defense minister sergei shoigu, president vladimir putin
north korea’s kim, russian defense minister sergei shoigu, president vladimir putin

Shoigu to Participate in Talks Between Putin, North Korea’s Kim - Kremlin

09:30 GMT 12.09.2023
© Photo : KCNARussian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is seen talking to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is seen talking to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2023
© Photo : KCNA
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un during the official meeting ceremony in front of the main entrance of one of the buildings of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island.
