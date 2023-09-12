https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/putin-merging-siberian-and-far-east-pipelines-to-transform-energy-landscape-1113303967.html

Putin: Merging Siberian and Far East Pipelines to Transform Energy Landscape

Merging the "Power of Siberia" and "Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok" gas pipelines into a unified system will solve a historical challenge for Russia and... 12.09.2023, Sputnik International

"We plan is to connect the Power of Siberia and Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas pipelines and then integrate them into a single national gas supply system. Without exaggeration, this will essentially solve a historic and global task for our country - integrating the gas transportation networks of the Russian Federation's western and eastern regions," Putin said.The president stressed that this decision, together with constructing Power of Siberia 2 (also known as the Altai gas pipeline – ed. note Sputnik), would significantly expand the gasification program for the Far Eastern regions.Meanwhile, the gasification of Kamchatka will utilize the capacities of a liquefied natural gas terminal, which, according to Putin, will be built by a Russian company. The head of state added that this area is actively being developed in Russia, even in the Arctic region.The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place on September 10-13, 2023 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU). The Sputnik News Agency is the event's official information partner.

