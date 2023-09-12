Putin: Merging Siberian and Far East Pipelines to Transform Energy Landscape
© Sputnik / Алексей Никольский / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin signs a section of the Power of Siberia pipeline during its construction, September 2014.
Merging the "Power of Siberia" and "Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok" gas pipelines into a unified system will solve a historical challenge for Russia and enable the integration of the gas transportation networks of the country's western and eastern regions, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.
"We plan is to connect the Power of Siberia and Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas pipelines and then integrate them into a single national gas supply system. Without exaggeration, this will essentially solve a historic and global task for our country - integrating the gas transportation networks of the Russian Federation's western and eastern regions," Putin said.
The president stressed that this decision, together with constructing Power of Siberia 2 (also known as the Altai gas pipeline – ed. note Sputnik), would significantly expand the gasification program for the Far Eastern regions.
"Along with the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, this will enable us not only to operate flexibly in the global energy markets, as is required today, but, above all, to significantly expand the gasification program in Buryatia, the Transbaikal Region, and other Far Eastern regions, providing additional resources for industry here in the Russian Far East and ensuring that cities and settlements have environmentally friendly fuel," Putin noted.
Meanwhile, the gasification of Kamchatka will utilize the capacities of a liquefied natural gas terminal, which, according to Putin, will be built by a Russian company. The head of state added that this area is actively being developed in Russia, even in the Arctic region.
"After the successful launch of the Yamal LNG project, a new large-scale project for the construction of a liquefied natural gas pipeline in the Arctic, specifically the first environmental pipeline of the Arctic LNG 2 project, was launched. It is already located close to the production zone, and commissioning is underway. This line is essentially a floating plant for liquefying natural gas, which is unparalleled in the world and is based on Russian technologies and capacities," Putin explained.
The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place on September 10-13, 2023 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU).