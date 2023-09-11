https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/nuland-lets-slip-us-supports-ukraine-targeting-russias-most-precious-assets-1113274419.html

Nuland Lets Slip US 'Supports' Ukraine Targeting 'Russia's Most Precious Assets'

Nuland Lets Slip US 'Supports' Ukraine Targeting 'Russia's Most Precious Assets'

US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland lets slip that the Biden administration supports Ukraine’s strikes targeting Russian territory.

2023-09-11T12:39+0000

2023-09-11T12:39+0000

2023-09-11T12:39+0000

world

us

victoria nuland

joe biden

ukraine

army tactical missile system (atacms)

proxy war

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101664/22/1016642244_0:845:1500:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_853e37694c5435a9bcedb48f1265e25e.jpg

US Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Russophobic hawk Victoria Nuland appears to have let slip that the Biden administration supports Ukraine’s strikes targeting Russian territory.In a video clip circulating on social media, Nuland, who just recently visited Ukraine’s capital, can be heard saying that one "axis" of Washington’s strategy in it proxy war with Moscow in Ukraine is to "put some of Russia's most precious assets at risk."This comes amid reports that Washington will be sending long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to the Kiev regime. However, earlier in September, a Pentagon official told Sputnik no decision had been made to supply Ukraine with ATACMS. According to US media, the Defense Department has warned that its own ATACMS arsenal is relatively small, and the missiles are already deployed to other areas, such as the Korean Peninsula, and therefore their transfer to Ukraine would jeopardize US combat readiness in other regions.In response to the clip on social media, users commented that Victoria Nuland appeared intent on unleashing a "nuclear war" - something that the career civil servant along with US President Joe Biden and senior White House and State Department officials have been repeatedly accused of.Netizens remarked that Washington has "never shown willingness to talk meaningfully with Moscow," and warned that Nuland's words showed that this was "no longer about Ukraine," but about "an undeclared hot war with Russia."Others on social media recalled Nuland's role in the 2014 coup in Ukraine, when the country’s democratically elected government collapsed, and a pro-Western regime was installed. Then-Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland is remembered for strolling the streets of Kiev with Geoffrey Pyatt, the then-US ambassador, handing out free cookies.Later, in February 2014, on the eve of the Euromaidan coup, in a telephone conversation she famously quipped, as per a leaked call, “Yats is the guy!” referring to Arseniy Yatsenyuk, a politician who got less than seven percent of the vote in the 2010 Ukrainian presidential election, but would be selected as the first prime minister of the post-coup government.Nuland has been one of the most avid proponents of Kiev massively hitting Russian military installations in Crimea, considering them to be legitimate targets, as per her remarks on February 16, 2023. Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum was held there in March 2014 following a coup in Ukraine. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that Crimean residents democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with Russia. Furthermore, the United States considers it important to provide Kiev with the military "of the future," Nuland had said at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank. In response, Igor Girenko, press secretary of the Russian embassy in the US, said Nuland's comment that the United States supports Ukraine targeting Russian military installations in Crimea shows Washington's direct involvement in the Ukraine conflict. After both Washington and London agreed to supply the Zelensky regime with longer-range missiles, they claimed that Kiev had promised not to attack Russian soil with them. However, as Kiev’s counteroffensive falters, the risk of a “desperation” attack outside the Donbass is growing, pundits told Sputnik.Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu warned in June that Ukraine may attempt to use Western-supplied longer-range HIMARS ground-based rockets to strike Russian facilities in Crimea, underscoring that use of such weapons outside the zone of the special military operation would induce immediate Russian strikes on “decision-making centers in Ukraine” and would “mean the full involvement of the United States and the United Kingdom in the conflict.”“Everyone understands what the Americans want from Russia... They want to get rid of a competitor,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik at the G20 Summit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/no-decision-made-pentagon-official-rejects-reports-alleging-atacms-may-be-headed-to-ukraine-1113219688.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230224/us-congressman-says-nuland--blinken-are-dangerous-fools-who-can-get-us-all-killed-1107759759.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/lavrov-at-g20-americans-want-to-strategically-defeat-russia-1113254737.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us acting deputy secretary of state, victoria nuland, nato's proxy war against russia, ukraine conflict, ukraine’s strikes targeting russian territory.