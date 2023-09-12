https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/ukraine-attacked-energodar-with-drones-on-monday-2-uavs-downed---rosatom-head-1113298885.html
Ukraine Attacked Energodar With Drones on Monday, 2 UAVs Downed - Rosatom Head
Ukraine Attacked Energodar With Drones on Monday, 2 UAVs Downed - Rosatom Head
Ukraine attacked the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye region with drones on September 11, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Monday, adding that two drones were downed.
2023-09-12T05:17+0000
2023-09-12T05:17+0000
2023-09-12T05:17+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
rosatom
eef
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112882542_0:345:3028:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b1a56549822bba415543827fa7f5f91.jpg
"There was a massive drone attack on the city of Energodar yesterday [on Monday]. Six airstrikes were recorded around 6 p.m. [local time, 15:00 GMT]. Two drones were eliminated on approach, four struck," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. The technological safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is fully ensured, but there is a risk of attacks on it from Kiev, he added.Kiev's demonstrative actions aim at further intimidating city residents and employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the Rosatom head said.Ukraine has been sending drones into Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/russian-air-defense-destroys-2-ukrainian-drones-over-belgorod-region-1113263891.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112882542_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5fa05fbaf2c2c646d85737c9817199f1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
zaporozhye region, ukraine attacked, russian state nuclear corporation rosatom head, ukraine attacked energodar with drones
zaporozhye region, ukraine attacked, russian state nuclear corporation rosatom head, ukraine attacked energodar with drones
Ukraine Attacked Energodar With Drones on Monday, 2 UAVs Downed - Rosatom Head
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Ukraine attacked the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye region with drones on September 11, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Monday, adding that two drones were downed.
"There was a massive drone attack on the city of Energodar yesterday [on Monday]. Six airstrikes were recorded around 6 p.m. [local time, 15:00 GMT]. Two drones were eliminated on approach, four struck," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
The technological safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is fully ensured, but there is a risk of attacks on it from Kiev, he added.
Kiev's demonstrative actions aim at further intimidating city residents and employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the Rosatom head said.
Ukraine has been sending drones
into Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.