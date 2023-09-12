International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum 2023 Plenary Session in Vladivostok
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Attacked Energodar With Drones on Monday, 2 UAVs Downed - Rosatom Head
Ukraine Attacked Energodar With Drones on Monday, 2 UAVs Downed - Rosatom Head
Ukraine attacked the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye region with drones on September 11, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Monday, adding that two drones were downed.
"There was a massive drone attack on the city of Energodar yesterday [on Monday]. Six airstrikes were recorded around 6 p.m. [local time, 15:00 GMT]. Two drones were eliminated on approach, four struck," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. The technological safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is fully ensured, but there is a risk of attacks on it from Kiev, he added.Kiev's demonstrative actions aim at further intimidating city residents and employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the Rosatom head said.Ukraine has been sending drones into Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
Ukraine Attacked Energodar With Drones on Monday, 2 UAVs Downed - Rosatom Head

05:17 GMT 12.09.2023
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Ukraine attacked the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye region with drones on September 11, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Monday, adding that two drones were downed.
"There was a massive drone attack on the city of Energodar yesterday [on Monday]. Six airstrikes were recorded around 6 p.m. [local time, 15:00 GMT]. Two drones were eliminated on approach, four struck," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
The technological safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is fully ensured, but there is a risk of attacks on it from Kiev, he added.
Kiev's demonstrative actions aim at further intimidating city residents and employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the Rosatom head said.
A technician stands on October 23, 2014 in front of an unarmed/unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) before a test flight near the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region
10 September, 23:38 GMT
Ukraine has been sending drones into Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
