China on Canadian MP's Testimony in US Congress: 'Lie Will Always Remain a Lie'
China on Canadian MP's Testimony in US Congress: 'Lie Will Always Remain a Lie'
The Chinese embassy in Ottawa dismissed Canadian lawmaker Michael Chong's testimony before US Congress regarding Beijing's alleged transnational repression campaign, condemning remarks as "lies" and hype voiced by a particular MP.
Chong testified on Tuesday at a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing. The Conservative Party lawmaker called for a stronger security partnership between Ottawa and Washington to confront "rising authoritarianism," notably by establishing a foreign agents registry in Canada and jointly countering alleged foreign interference by nations such as Russia and China. Chong also called for an Interpol reform so that the organization "isn't used as a tool" by China to purportedly harass activists. Whether spoken in Canada or the US, "a lie will always remain a lie," the spokesperson added. The Chinese mission also reiterated Beijing’s adherence to the principle of non-interference in other countries' affairs.
19:56 GMT 13.09.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Chinese embassy in Ottawa dismissed Canadian lawmaker Michael Chong's recent testimony before US Congress regarding Beijing's alleged transnational repression campaign, condemning remarks as "lies" and hype promoted by a particular member of parliament.
Chong testified on Tuesday at a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing. The Conservative Party lawmaker called for a stronger security partnership between Ottawa and Washington to confront "rising authoritarianism," notably by establishing a foreign agents registry in Canada and jointly countering alleged foreign interference by nations such as Russia and China.
Chong also called for an Interpol reform so that the organization "isn't used as a tool" by China to purportedly harass activists.
"A certain Canadian MP, driven by his own political interests, has long been provoking China on issues related to China's core interests, such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang related issues, flagrantly interfering in China's internal affairs. Now, he is acting like a thief crying 'stop thief', hyping up the so-called lies of 'Chinese interference,'" an embassy spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.
Whether spoken in Canada or the US, "a lie will always remain a lie," the spokesperson added.
The Chinese mission also reiterated Beijing’s adherence to the principle of non-interference in other countries' affairs.
In May, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) claimed Chong and his family had been targeted by the Chinese government after he sponsored a motion accusing Beijing of genocide against Uyghurs.

The move sparked a diplomatic row between the two countries that led to Ottawa declaring a Chinese diplomat allegedly involved in the intimidation campaign against Chong persona non grata. In a reciprocal move, China expelled Canada’s consul in Shanghai.

