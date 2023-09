https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/china-on-canadian-mps-testimony-in-us-congress-lie-will-always-remain-a-lie-1113354282.html

China on Canadian MP's Testimony in US Congress: 'Lie Will Always Remain a Lie'

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa dismissed Canadian lawmaker Michael Chong's testimony before US Congress regarding Beijing's alleged transnational repression campaign, condemning remarks as "lies" and hype voiced by a particular MP.

Chong testified on Tuesday at a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing. The Conservative Party lawmaker called for a stronger security partnership between Ottawa and Washington to confront "rising authoritarianism," notably by establishing a foreign agents registry in Canada and jointly countering alleged foreign interference by nations such as Russia and China. Chong also called for an Interpol reform so that the organization "isn't used as a tool" by China to purportedly harass activists. Whether spoken in Canada or the US, "a lie will always remain a lie," the spokesperson added. The Chinese mission also reiterated Beijing’s adherence to the principle of non-interference in other countries' affairs.

