Russia to Deliver Demarche to UK Over Engagement in Training Ukrainian Saboteurs

Russia will deliver a demarche to the United Kingdom in connection with the information that the island country was engaged in training Ukrainian sabotage groups that planned attacks in Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that an Ukrainian sabotage group, which aimed to blow up power lines in Russia and were captured, admitted that they were trained by the instructors from the United Kingdom "Yes, of course, [Russia] will [deliver a demarche], as we did before, continuously, and conveyed to London both through open channels, making it public, and through diplomatic channels, the inadmissibility of participation in such activities," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

