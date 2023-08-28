https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/russia-thwarts-ukraines-attempt-to-stage-terrorist-drone-attack-on-moscow-region-1112938052.html

Russia Thwarts Ukraine’s Attempt to Stage Terrorist Drone Attack on Moscow Region

The Ukrainian army has been using unmanned aerial vehicles to target Russia’s central part against the backdrop of Kiev’s bungled counteroffensive.

Ukraine's attempt to conduct a terrorist attack on Russian territory has been thwarted, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Monday.The statement came after Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram page that a drone flying towards Moscow had been obliterated by air defense forces in Lyubertsy District.This followed MoD saying that two Ukrainian drones were shot down by the Russian air defense over the Bryansk Region on Monday night.Last week, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo voiced alarm over Ukrainian strikes on towns deep inside Russia and near its border with Ukraine.The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF)’s drone attacks come amid Kiev’s futile attempts to break through Russian defensive lines, a counteroffensive which has already caused huge losses in the UAF’s men and materiel.

