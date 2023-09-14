https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/russia-expects-that-regular-dialog-contacts-with-gabon-be-maintained-1113360154.html

Russia Expects That Regular Dialog, Contacts With Gabon Be Maintained

The military takeover in Gabon should not affect multifaceted ties between Moscow and Libreville, the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik, adding that Moscow expects that regular dialog and contacts with Gabon be maintained.

"The coup in Gabon that took place on August 30 should not affect the constructive content of the multifaceted ties between Moscow and Libreville. We expect that regular political and diplomatic dialogue and contacts be maintained, and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation with this friendly African country be developed," the ministry said. The Russian ministry is interested in the "strengthening of coordination with the new Gabonese leadership on join steps within the United Nations and other multilateral structures." "We are ready to continue our work to identify projects that could give impetus to further development of fruitful cooperation in trade, economy, investments and other areas," the ministry said. The ministry noted that it considers "the Gabonese Republic to be one of our important partners on the African continent" while recalling that "Russia-Gabon relations are traditionally friendly." On August 30, Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has been in power since 2009, was reelected for a third term after securing 64.2% of the vote. The Gabonese military then ousted him in a coup, declaring the election results canceled and all institutions dissolved. The military has promised it would gradually build transitional institutions, with Gabon fulfilling all its domestic and international obligations.

