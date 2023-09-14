https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/russian-patrol-vessel-destroys-five-ukrainian-drone-boats-in-black-sea-1113360012.html
Russian Patrol Vessel Destroys Five Ukrainian Drone Boats in Black Sea
Russian Patrol Vessel Destroys Five Ukrainian Drone Boats in Black Sea
The Ukrainian armed forces (AFU) attacked Russia's Sergei Kotov patrol vessel of the Black Sea Fleet using five drone boats overnight, but all drone boats were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said early Thursday.
2023-09-14T04:56+0000
2023-09-14T04:56+0000
2023-09-14T04:56+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
black sea
black sea fleet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113359843_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab0b0308ca95613a3a5c51dbbc2daef4.jpg
"On 14 September at around 05:00 [Moscow time, 02:00 GMT], the AFU attempted to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov in the waters of the Black Sea by five uncrewed boats. In the course of repelling the attack, five enemy uncrewed boats were destroyed by fire from the ship's standard weapons," the ministry said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/why-is-russias-navy-forced-to-take-tough-measures-in-the-black-sea-to-ensure-security-1112587954.html
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113359843_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b61b8fc9adbf865d0acc44f26cf1a65.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone warfare, ukrainian drone attacks, ukrainian drone terrorism, black sea fleet
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone warfare, ukrainian drone attacks, ukrainian drone terrorism, black sea fleet
Russian Patrol Vessel Destroys Five Ukrainian Drone Boats in Black Sea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces (AFU) attacked Russia's Sergei Kotov patrol vessel of the Black Sea Fleet using five drone boats overnight, but all drone boats were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said early Thursday.