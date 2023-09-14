https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/russian-patrol-vessel-destroys-five-ukrainian-drone-boats-in-black-sea-1113360012.html

Russian Patrol Vessel Destroys Five Ukrainian Drone Boats in Black Sea

The Ukrainian armed forces (AFU) attacked Russia's Sergei Kotov patrol vessel of the Black Sea Fleet using five drone boats overnight, but all drone boats were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said early Thursday.

"On 14 September at around 05:00 [Moscow time, 02:00 GMT], the AFU attempted to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov in the waters of the Black Sea by five uncrewed boats. In the course of repelling the attack, five enemy uncrewed boats were destroyed by fire from the ship's standard weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

