International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/russian-patrol-vessel-destroys-five-ukrainian-drone-boats-in-black-sea-1113360012.html
Russian Patrol Vessel Destroys Five Ukrainian Drone Boats in Black Sea
Russian Patrol Vessel Destroys Five Ukrainian Drone Boats in Black Sea
The Ukrainian armed forces (AFU) attacked Russia's Sergei Kotov patrol vessel of the Black Sea Fleet using five drone boats overnight, but all drone boats were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said early Thursday.
2023-09-14T04:56+0000
2023-09-14T04:56+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
black sea
black sea fleet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113359843_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab0b0308ca95613a3a5c51dbbc2daef4.jpg
"On 14 September at around 05:00 [Moscow time, 02:00 GMT], the AFU attempted to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov in the waters of the Black Sea by five uncrewed boats. In the course of repelling the attack, five enemy uncrewed boats were destroyed by fire from the ship's standard weapons," the ministry said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/why-is-russias-navy-forced-to-take-tough-measures-in-the-black-sea-to-ensure-security-1112587954.html
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113359843_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b61b8fc9adbf865d0acc44f26cf1a65.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone warfare, ukrainian drone attacks, ukrainian drone terrorism, black sea fleet
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone warfare, ukrainian drone attacks, ukrainian drone terrorism, black sea fleet

Russian Patrol Vessel Destroys Five Ukrainian Drone Boats in Black Sea

04:56 GMT 14.09.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabankBlack Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov
Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces (AFU) attacked Russia's Sergei Kotov patrol vessel of the Black Sea Fleet using five drone boats overnight, but all drone boats were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said early Thursday.
"On 14 September at around 05:00 [Moscow time, 02:00 GMT], the AFU attempted to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov in the waters of the Black Sea by five uncrewed boats. In the course of repelling the attack, five enemy uncrewed boats were destroyed by fire from the ship's standard weapons," the ministry said in a statement.
Rehearsal of the parade in honor of the Day of the Navy - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Why is Russia's Navy Forced to Take Tough Measures in the Black Sea to Ensure Security?
14 August, 16:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала