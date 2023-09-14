https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/us-imperial-death-cult-admits-it-provoked-proxy-conflict-in-ukraine-1113372804.html

US Imperial 'Death Cult' Admits it Provoked Proxy Conflict in Ukraine

US strategists have for decades viewed Ukraine as a chink in Russia's armour. Steve Poikonen pointed out how Washington think-tanks openly discussed provoking a conflict years earlier.

US deep state and financial interests openly schemed for years to provoke the conflict in Ukraine, says a media commentator.Webcast host Steve Poikonen told Sputnik he was gratified that NATO leaders were "finally saying that it's a proxy war now."The media commentator characterized the "permanent unelected state, the neocons and the military industrial complex" in the US as a "death cult."US strategic think-tank the RAND Corporation published a paper in 2019 entitled Overextending and Unbalancing Russia — a blueprint for a campaign of hybrid warfare, including "providing lethal aid to Ukraine" in order to "exploit Russia’s greatest point of external vulnerability."The RAND report also recommended disrupting Russia's overseas oil and gas markets."Of course, they're going to go after the oil and gas," the pundit argued. "And when they see that and the RAND argument, the first thing I think of is the Nord Stream pipeline.""The RAND Corporation is nothing if not fantastic salesman," Poikonen observed. "They've been able to exist for the last 60, 70 years based solely on their ability to convince at least a handful of Congresscritters that all of our money should go to the military budget."He argued US politics was nothing but theatre that concealed those pulling the strings behind the scenes."We're consistently attacking the wrong people in this country. We're consistently pointing the finger at the wrong people," he said. "We point our fingers at Congress like they're not just rented mules for the same people who sit on the board for the Rand Corporation."For more incisive commentary on the top news stories, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

