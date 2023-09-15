https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/bosnia-still-suffering-from-impact-of-depleted-uranium-munition-bombings---ambassador-1113394647.html
Bosnia Still Suffering From Impact of Depleted Uranium Munition Bombings - Ambassador
Bosnia Still Suffering From Impact of Depleted Uranium Munition Bombings - Ambassador
The repercussions of the US-led bombing of the former Yugoslavia with depleted uranium munitions are still felt in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bosnian Ambassador to Russia Zeljko Samardzija said on Friday.
2023-09-15T13:03+0000
2023-09-15T13:03+0000
2023-09-15T13:03+0000
military
depleted uranium
bosnia and herzegovina
yugoslavia
nato bombings
1999 nato bombings
bombing of yugoslavia
nato
us army defense department
pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108752813_0:60:1152:708_1920x0_80_0_0_024a8319f0e8addc25d4e1f9f3a44daa.jpg
"Our stance [on shells] is absolutely clear - it has been 30 years since the bombings of Yugoslavia with [depleted] uranium and we still feel the consequences of this weapon. Our citizens continue to die today, while new citizens, children, are born with disabilities - the consequence of bombings with such munitions," Samardzija told journalists. Based on its own experience, Bosnia and Herzegovina "stands against the use of such shells," the ambassador stressed. When asked if depleted uranium munitions are much more harmful than the usual ones, the ambassador responded: "they absolutely are," explaining that their consequences are there to impact many generations to come. On September 6, the US Defense Department announced a new $175 million military aid package for Ukraine that includes depleted uranium munitions for Abrams tanks, as well as air defense equipment and 155mm artillery shells.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230324/no-guilt-no-shame-western-leaders-excuses-for-nato-bombing-of-yugoslavia-1108758495.html
bosnia and herzegovina
yugoslavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108752813_0:0:1092:819_1920x0_80_0_0_8b293f877e0d1c2c0500fa9ad9096fe4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
depleted uranium munitions, depleted uranium, yugoslavia bombings, nato op in yugoslavia, why was yugoslavia attacked, why nato started operation in yugoslavia, yugoslav war, nato bombing, nato attack on yugoslavia, depleted uranium bombs, us uses depleted uranium, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine
depleted uranium munitions, depleted uranium, yugoslavia bombings, nato op in yugoslavia, why was yugoslavia attacked, why nato started operation in yugoslavia, yugoslav war, nato bombing, nato attack on yugoslavia, depleted uranium bombs, us uses depleted uranium, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine
Bosnia Still Suffering From Impact of Depleted Uranium Munition Bombings - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The repercussions of the US-led bombing of the former Yugoslavia with depleted uranium munitions are still felt in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bosnian Ambassador to Russia Zeljko Samardzija stated on Friday.
"Our stance [on shells] is absolutely clear - it has been 30 years since the bombings of Yugoslavia with [depleted] uranium and we still feel the consequences of this weapon
. Our citizens continue to die today, while new citizens, children, are born with disabilities - the consequence of bombings with such munitions
," Samardzija told journalists.
Based on its own experience, Bosnia and Herzegovina "stands against the use of such shells," the ambassador stressed.
"We are a small country and we do not get consulted a lot; nevertheless, we would like to express our opinion and it is as follows. Unfortunately, we have had a very bad experience and we got to fully experience the consequences of these shells," Samardzija emphasized.
When asked if depleted uranium munitions are much more harmful than the usual ones, the ambassador responded: "they absolutely are," explaining that their consequences are there to impact many generations to come.
On September 6, the US Defense Department
announced a new $175 million military aid package for Ukraine that includes depleted uranium munitions for Abrams tanks
, as well as air defense equipment and 155mm artillery shells.