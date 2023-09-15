https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/bosnia-still-suffering-from-impact-of-depleted-uranium-munition-bombings---ambassador-1113394647.html

Bosnia Still Suffering From Impact of Depleted Uranium Munition Bombings - Ambassador

Bosnia Still Suffering From Impact of Depleted Uranium Munition Bombings - Ambassador

The repercussions of the US-led bombing of the former Yugoslavia with depleted uranium munitions are still felt in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bosnian Ambassador to Russia Zeljko Samardzija said on Friday.

2023-09-15T13:03+0000

2023-09-15T13:03+0000

2023-09-15T13:03+0000

military

depleted uranium

bosnia and herzegovina

yugoslavia

nato bombings

1999 nato bombings

bombing of yugoslavia

nato

us army defense department

pentagon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108752813_0:60:1152:708_1920x0_80_0_0_024a8319f0e8addc25d4e1f9f3a44daa.jpg

"Our stance [on shells] is absolutely clear - it has been 30 years since the bombings of Yugoslavia with [depleted] uranium and we still feel the consequences of this weapon. Our citizens continue to die today, while new citizens, children, are born with disabilities - the consequence of bombings with such munitions," Samardzija told journalists. Based on its own experience, Bosnia and Herzegovina "stands against the use of such shells," the ambassador stressed. When asked if depleted uranium munitions are much more harmful than the usual ones, the ambassador responded: "they absolutely are," explaining that their consequences are there to impact many generations to come. On September 6, the US Defense Department announced a new $175 million military aid package for Ukraine that includes depleted uranium munitions for Abrams tanks, as well as air defense equipment and 155mm artillery shells.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230324/no-guilt-no-shame-western-leaders-excuses-for-nato-bombing-of-yugoslavia-1108758495.html

bosnia and herzegovina

yugoslavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

depleted uranium munitions, depleted uranium, yugoslavia bombings, nato op in yugoslavia, why was yugoslavia attacked, why nato started operation in yugoslavia, yugoslav war, nato bombing, nato attack on yugoslavia, depleted uranium bombs, us uses depleted uranium, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine