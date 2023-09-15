https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/us-to-produce-100000-155mm-artillery-shells-each-month-by-2025-1113404650.html

US to Produce 100,000 155mm Artillery Shells Each Month by 2025

US to Produce 100,000 155mm Artillery Shells Each Month by 2025

The United States is on track to produce 100,000 155mm artillery shells each month by 2025, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante stated on Friday.

2023-09-15T17:54+0000

2023-09-15T17:54+0000

2023-09-15T17:54+0000

military

us department of defense (dod)

us

us arms for ukraine

william laplante

ukraine

munitions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112762355_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_815870907c87f365a81a19f14451bad9.jpg

"We're gonna be at 100,000 per month in 2025," LaPlante said during a discussion hosted by the think tank Center for a New American Security. LaPlante noted that the United States was producing 14,000 shells each month six to eight months ago, but is now producing 28,000 shells per month. Next year, the United States should be producing up to 65,000 155mm artillery shells per month, LaPlante said. The United States ramped up production of 155mm artillery shells after stocks began to run low as they were sent to Ukraine from US stockpiles. The United States has provided Ukraine with more than 2 million rounds of artillery munitions, according to the US Defense Department.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/oh-no-joe-us-low-on-ammo-biden-skewered-for-letting-cat-out-of-the-bag-1111786601.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, us military aid to ukraine, american munitions for ukraine, american munitions to ukraine, munitions to ukraine, munitions for ukraine