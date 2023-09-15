https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/us-to-produce-100000-155mm-artillery-shells-each-month-by-2025-1113404650.html
US to Produce 100,000 155mm Artillery Shells Each Month by 2025
The United States is on track to produce 100,000 155mm artillery shells each month by 2025, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante stated on Friday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is on track to produce 100,000 155mm artillery shells each month by 2025, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante stated on Friday.
"We're gonna be at 100,000 per month in 2025," LaPlante said during a discussion hosted by the think tank Center for a New American Security.
LaPlante noted that the United States
was producing 14,000 shells
each month six to eight months ago, but is now producing 28,000 shells per month.
Next year, the United States should be producing up to 65,000 155mm artillery shells per month, LaPlante said.
The United States ramped up production of 155mm artillery shells after stocks began to run low
as they were sent to Ukraine
from US stockpiles.
The United States has provided Ukraine with more than 2 million rounds of artillery munitions, according to the US Defense Department.