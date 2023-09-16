International
Slovakia Extends Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports Until End of 2023
Slovakia has extended a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain until the end of 2023, the country's government said on Saturday.
"The Slovak government has extended the ban on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine until the end of this year," the government said in a statement. Meanwhile, Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said the bans on Ukrainian grain imports were in Kiev's interest. "In February this year, 114,000 tonnes of grain passed through Poland in transit, in March it was 120,000 tonnes, and in June, when we introduced restrictions, it was 260,000 tons," Telus said. The same trend is observed in all countries bordering Ukraine, he said, adding that the data show that grain transit is higher during import restrictions. On September 15, the European Commission announced it would lift a ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports to five neighboring EU countries and demand that Kiev introduce export controls. On the same day, Poland introduced an indefinite ban on Ukrainian grain imports.
13:25 GMT 16.09.2023
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Slovakia has extended a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain until the end of 2023, the country's government said on Saturday.
"The Slovak government has extended the ban on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine until the end of this year," the government said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said the bans on Ukrainian grain imports were in Kiev's interest.
"In February this year, 114,000 tonnes of grain passed through Poland in transit, in March it was 120,000 tonnes, and in June, when we introduced restrictions, it was 260,000 tons," Telus said.
The same trend is observed in all countries bordering Ukraine, he said, adding that the data show that grain transit is higher during import restrictions.
On September 15, the European Commission announced it would lift a ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports to five neighboring EU countries and demand that Kiev introduce export controls. On the same day, Poland introduced an indefinite ban on Ukrainian grain imports.
