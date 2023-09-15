https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/poland-introduces-ban-on-import-of-ukrainian-grain-starting-saturday-1113404414.html
Poland, Slovakia, Hungary to Introduce Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports
Poland, Slovakia, Hungary to Introduce Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports
Poland will introduce a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain starting September 16, despite the decision of the European Commission not to extend the restrictions, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Friday.
2023-09-15T17:43+0000
2023-09-15T17:43+0000
2023-09-15T18:22+0000
world
poland
ukraine
european commission
european union (eu)
mateusz morawiecki
grain supply
grain exports
slovakia
hungary
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105631460_0:158:3358:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7b711b819045eec1a5e92c78adc9284a.jpg
Poland will introduce a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain starting September 16, despite the decision of the European Commission not to extend the restrictions, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Friday.Moreover, Slovakia will unilaterally extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain from Ukraine, a Slovak broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the Slovak Agriculture Ministry.The ban on the import of grain from Ukraine to Slovakia will take effect starting midnight, the broadcaster said.In addition, Hungary refused to comply with the European Commission decision to lift the import ban on Ukrainian products, according to Hungary's Agriculture Minister István Nagy. Earlier in the day, the European Commission announced that it will lift the ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports to five neighboring EU countries and oblige Kiev to introduce export control measures.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/polish-govt-adopts-resolution-to-ban-ukrainian-grain-import-after-september-15-1113310101.html
poland
ukraine
slovakia
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105631460_380:0:3109:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_34fb105a6c8a3da3bb6a9e31131a737a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian grain, poland won't import ukrainian grain, poland won't buy ukrainian grain, no to ukrainian grain, grain exports, food exports, grain supply, ukrainian grain, grain import, grain imports, polish-ukrainian economic relations, poland-ukraine economic relations, poland-ukraine relations, poland-ukraine ties, volodymyr zelensky, volodymyr zelenskyy, robert telus, polish government, ukrainian agricultural products, import restrictions, agricultural products from ukraine, polish economy, influx of ukrainian grain, ukrainian grain influx
ukrainian grain, poland won't import ukrainian grain, poland won't buy ukrainian grain, no to ukrainian grain, grain exports, food exports, grain supply, ukrainian grain, grain import, grain imports, polish-ukrainian economic relations, poland-ukraine economic relations, poland-ukraine relations, poland-ukraine ties, volodymyr zelensky, volodymyr zelenskyy, robert telus, polish government, ukrainian agricultural products, import restrictions, agricultural products from ukraine, polish economy, influx of ukrainian grain, ukrainian grain influx
Poland, Slovakia, Hungary to Introduce Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports
17:43 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 18:22 GMT 15.09.2023)
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary have imposed a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain since midnight, despite the European Commission's refusal to extend the embargo.
Poland will introduce a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain starting September 16, despite the decision of the European Commission not to extend the restrictions, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Friday.
"We will extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain
. We will not listen to Berlin, we will not listen to Brussels," Morawiecki said, adding that the ban will take effect starting midnight.
Moreover, Slovakia will unilaterally extend the ban
on the import of Ukrainian grain from Ukraine, a Slovak broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the Slovak Agriculture Ministry.
The ban on the import of grain from Ukraine to Slovakia will take effect starting midnight, the broadcaster said.
In addition, Hungary refused to comply with the European Commission decision to lift the import ban on Ukrainian products, according to Hungary's Agriculture Minister István Nagy.
"Brussels has decided not to extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. Hungary is closing borders at the national level, extending the ban to 24 Ukrainian goods," Nagy sated on social media.
Earlier in the day, the European Commission
announced that it will lift the ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports to five neighboring EU countries
and oblige Kiev to introduce export control measures.