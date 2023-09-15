https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/poland-introduces-ban-on-import-of-ukrainian-grain-starting-saturday-1113404414.html

Poland, Slovakia, Hungary to Introduce Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports

Poland, Slovakia, Hungary to Introduce Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports

Poland will introduce a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain starting September 16, despite the decision of the European Commission not to extend the restrictions, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Friday.

2023-09-15T17:43+0000

2023-09-15T17:43+0000

2023-09-15T18:22+0000

world

poland

ukraine

european commission

european union (eu)

mateusz morawiecki

grain supply

grain exports

slovakia

hungary

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105631460_0:158:3358:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7b711b819045eec1a5e92c78adc9284a.jpg

Poland will introduce a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain starting September 16, despite the decision of the European Commission not to extend the restrictions, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Friday.Moreover, Slovakia will unilaterally extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain from Ukraine, a Slovak broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the Slovak Agriculture Ministry.The ban on the import of grain from Ukraine to Slovakia will take effect starting midnight, the broadcaster said.In addition, Hungary refused to comply with the European Commission decision to lift the import ban on Ukrainian products, according to Hungary's Agriculture Minister István Nagy. Earlier in the day, the European Commission announced that it will lift the ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports to five neighboring EU countries and oblige Kiev to introduce export control measures.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/polish-govt-adopts-resolution-to-ban-ukrainian-grain-import-after-september-15-1113310101.html

poland

ukraine

slovakia

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian grain, poland won't import ukrainian grain, poland won't buy ukrainian grain, no to ukrainian grain, grain exports, food exports, grain supply, ukrainian grain, grain import, grain imports, polish-ukrainian economic relations, poland-ukraine economic relations, poland-ukraine relations, poland-ukraine ties, volodymyr zelensky, volodymyr zelenskyy, robert telus, polish government, ukrainian agricultural products, import restrictions, agricultural products from ukraine, polish economy, influx of ukrainian grain, ukrainian grain influx