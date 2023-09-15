International
WATCH LIVE: Russia's Soyuz MS-24 Rocket Docks at International Space Station
Poland, Slovakia, Hungary to Introduce Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports
Poland, Slovakia, Hungary to Introduce Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports
Poland will introduce a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain starting September 16, despite the decision of the European Commission not to extend the restrictions, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Friday.
Poland will introduce a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain starting September 16, despite the decision of the European Commission not to extend the restrictions, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Friday.Moreover, Slovakia will unilaterally extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain from Ukraine, a Slovak broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the Slovak Agriculture Ministry.The ban on the import of grain from Ukraine to Slovakia will take effect starting midnight, the broadcaster said.In addition, Hungary refused to comply with the European Commission decision to lift the import ban on Ukrainian products, according to Hungary's Agriculture Minister István Nagy. Earlier in the day, the European Commission announced that it will lift the ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports to five neighboring EU countries and oblige Kiev to introduce export control measures.
Poland, Slovakia, Hungary to Introduce Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports

17:43 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 18:22 GMT 15.09.2023)
A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Aug. 9, 2022.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary have imposed a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain since midnight, despite the European Commission's refusal to extend the embargo.
Poland will introduce a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain starting September 16, despite the decision of the European Commission not to extend the restrictions, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Friday.
"We will extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. We will not listen to Berlin, we will not listen to Brussels," Morawiecki said, adding that the ban will take effect starting midnight.
Polish Gov't Adopts Resolution to Ban Ukrainian Grain Import After September 15
Moreover, Slovakia will unilaterally extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain from Ukraine, a Slovak broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the Slovak Agriculture Ministry.
The ban on the import of grain from Ukraine to Slovakia will take effect starting midnight, the broadcaster said.
In addition, Hungary refused to comply with the European Commission decision to lift the import ban on Ukrainian products, according to Hungary's Agriculture Minister István Nagy.

"Brussels has decided not to extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. Hungary is closing borders at the national level, extending the ban to 24 Ukrainian goods," Nagy sated on social media.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission announced that it will lift the ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports to five neighboring EU countries and oblige Kiev to introduce export control measures.
