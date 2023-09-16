https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/the-first-first-criminal-1113411074.html

The First, First Criminal

The First, First Criminal

Hunter Biden became the first son of a sitting president to be charged criminally on Thursday after being indicted on three felony gun charges.

2023-09-16T01:06+0000

2023-09-16T01:06+0000

2023-09-16T01:45+0000

americas

joe biden

the hunter biden case

gun laws

gun

plea deal

indictment

ted rall

sputnik cartoons

political cartoons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113408338_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_7993fc2ad994884eef01a8044f1f1f32.jpg

The charges include two counts of making false statements in purchasing a firearm and one count of illegally obtaining a firearm while addicted to drugs. Combined, the first son faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.The charges came after a plea deal between prosecutors and Biden’s defense attorneys fell apart in July after Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned aspects of the deal and the two parties couldn’t agree to the breadth of immunity it offered.That deal would have had Biden plea to two misdemeanor tax charges and complete a probationary period to avoid jail time and a felony charge.Hunter Biden’s exploits first became public after the contents of a laptop he reportedly abandoned at a repair shop were leaked to the media. Among the trove of files found on the laptop were multiple videos of Hunter in various states of undress, holding a firearm and smoking what appears to be crack cocaine.US President Joe Biden has frequently taken credit for writing the 1994 Crime Bill which ushered in some of the most draconian federal drug laws in the United States history and encouraged states to do the same.No date has been set for Hunter Biden's arraignment on the charges.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/hunter-bidens-plea-deal-falls-apart-as-first-son-remains-under-investigation-1112172060.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hunter biden gun charges, ted rall cartoons, is joe biden a good dad, have any first family members been arrested, what did hunter biden do