Fmr CIA Analyst Fears US May Give Ukraine Mini-Nukes After Shipping Cluster Bombs, DU

Ignoring repeated Russian warnings about the escalatory dangers linked with the delivery of more and more advanced weapons to Ukraine, Washington and its allies have moved in recent months to provide Kiev with long-range cruise missiles, cluster bombs and depleted uranium munitions.

The next logical step for the Biden administration to take when it comes to arming Kiev may very well be to provide its client with mini-nukes, former Central Intelligence Agency officer Ray McGovern fears.The former CIA officer expressed deep concern that many Americans continue to be “prepared to be led into war with Russia,” and accepting of a possible situation in which the Biden administration puts boots on the ground in Ukraine in their quest to “weaken” Russia and inflict a “strategic defeat” on Moscow. This situation that could quickly escalate into a full-scale nuclear war, McGovern warned.McGovern is one of a small but growing number of commentators in the US warning about the growing dangers of a direct conflict between Washington and Moscow. Late last month, conservative pundit Tucker Carlson warned that the Biden administration might resort to any number of dangerous steps in a desperate bid to “main power,” including assassinating former President Donald Trump, or starting a “hot war” with Russia.“What are they gonna do? They’re gonna go to war with Russia,” Carlson said in a podcast appearance. “There will be a hot war between the United States and Russia in the next year…I don’t think we’ll win it,” he added.NATO Military Committee chairman Admiral Rob Bauer announced Saturday that the alliance would be able to muster up to 300,000 troops for “collective defense” within a month’s time in the event of an attack against it, and that the bloc’s total personnel under arms is approaching 3.5 million “brothers and sisters in uniform.”NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg announced Sunday that the bloc “must prepare” itself “for a long war in Ukraine,” reiterating that the conflict was Russia’s fault and that in the alliance “we were all wishing for a quick peace.”Stoltenberg’s comments don’t square with the timeline of the Ukrainian crisis, including the US and British governments’ moves in the spring of 2022 to sabotage a possible peace deal between Kiev and Moscow, and, going back earlier, NATO’s decision to reject a pair of comprehensive security treaties proposed by Moscow in late 2021. Last year, former leaders from Ukraine, France and Germany each separately confirmed that the 2015 Minsk peace accords meant to bring peace to the Donbass and resolve the Ukrainian crisis were a mere ploy designed to buy Kiev time to rearm and prepare for a conflict against Russia.

