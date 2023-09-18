https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/europes-energy-ecosystem-could-get-hooked-on-chinas-batteries-by-2030-1113445806.html

Europe’s Energy ‘Ecosystem’ Could Get Hooked on China’s Batteries by 2030

Europe’s Energy ‘Ecosystem’ Could Get Hooked on China’s Batteries by 2030

The European Union could find itself deeply “reliant” on China for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells by 2030, warns a paper prepared for the bloc’s leaders and cited in a media report.

2023-09-18T07:45+0000

2023-09-18T07:45+0000

2023-09-18T07:45+0000

world

european union (eu)

china

russia

lithium ion battery

electric vehicles

energy

ukraine crisis

sanctions

european commission

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113445457_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_073bb9391e8b9095cf548e9e0319e26c.jpg

Concerns are on the rise that the European Union could find itself deeply “reliant” on China for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells - crucial for electric vehicles - by 2030, warns a paper prepared for the bloc’s leaders and cited in a media report.The document, prepared by the Spanish presidency of the EU, draws parallels with how the EU was dependent on Russian energy before it opted to “wean itself” off this reliance as part of the sanctions campaign unleashed against Moscow after the Ukraine crisis flared up. Despite cutting itself off from Russia’s abundant and affordable energy as "retribution" over the Ukraine crisis “backfired”, leaving the EU plagued by economic problems, the paper makes the case for urgent measures to slash reliance on China.The 27-member bloc’s leaders, set to meet on October 5 and focus on the continent’s economic security, are ostensibly going to look into such measures, while reportedly emphasizing the need to diversify more towards Latin America and African countries. Renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar, are of an intermittent nature, the paper recalls, which will require the European continent to have at its disposal, a means of storing energy if it hopes to reach its set goal of net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.The EU may be one of the world leaders in electrolyser manufacturing – a key factor in green hydrogen production – but it relies heavily on China when it comes to lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells.The EU has been repeatedly citing China's growing global assertiveness and economic clout as prompting the need for “de-risking” when it comes to global supply chains. The term, "de-risking" is a climb-down from the “decoupling” stance the bloc mulled, but backed away from. The EU is heavily dependent on China, along with other countries, for the essential raw materials used for the production of everything ranging from telephones, to semiconductors or electric vehicles.At the time, supply chains for chemicals for electric vehicle batteries, semiconductors, and other critical products were deemed particularly vulnerable to any "decoupling" with Beijing.In response, China’s Premier Li Qiang warned countries against attempts to politicize their economies. Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China, Li said that “The invisible barriers put up by some people in recent years are becoming widespread and pushing the world into fragmentation and even confrontation.”The premier of the People's Republic of China (PRC) warned that attempts of the US and EU to reduce their supply chain reliance on China, saying:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/eu-crackdown-on-chinese-electric-cars-may-hurt-european-consumers-and-automakers-1113373217.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/beijing-warns-not-to-politicize-economies-as-us-eu-seek-to-de-risk-chinese-supply-chains--1111488795.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

european union's reliance on china, lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells, crucial for electric vehicles, de-risk from china.