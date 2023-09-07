https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/macron-says-participation-of-russian-athletes-in-olympics-should-not-be-politicized-1113172474.html

Macron Flip-Flops on Russian Athletes Participating in 2024 Olympics

Macron Flip-Flops on Russian Athletes Participating in 2024 Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized the politicization of the possible participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"This issue should not be politicized. I would like it to be a conscious decision of the Olympic world and I fully trust [International Olympic Committee President] Thomas Bach," Macron said in an interview with French sports newspaper when asked about his position on the possible participation of Russian athletes in the Paris Olympics. Macron also said that the decision on Russia's participation should be made by the Ukrainians, adding that it was not up to the games' host to dictate the IOC's actions. The president said that while there must be "no Russian flag" at the Olympics, "the Olympic world must determine the place of Russian athletes who have trained all their lives." In March, the IOC executive board recommended that international sports federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag, while also advising that Russian teams not be considered for participation in international team sports competitions. In July, the IOC said the Russian and Belarusian Olympic committees would not receive invitations to the 2024 Games. Paris will host the 2024 Olympics from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

