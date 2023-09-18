International
'So Now He's the Victim?' Internet Fumes as Hunter Biden Sues IRS for 'Violating His Privacy'
'So Now He's the Victim?' Internet Fumes as Hunter Biden Sues IRS for 'Violating His Privacy'
Hunter Biden was indicted on September 14 on three charges related to his alleged false statements to purchase a firearm. The First Son faces up to 25 years in... 18.09.2023, Sputnik International
Hunter Biden's legal team filed a lawsuit against the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Monday. The suit alleges that the privacy of the president's son was violated by the two whistleblowers who went before Congress to testify against him. It adds that agents "targeted and sought to embarrass" the First Son.The filing, according to media reports, names IRS Agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, accusing them of having “mishandled” certain aspects of the investigation into Hunter Biden. According to the lawsuit, the IRS "willfully, knowingly, and/or by gross negligence, unlawfully disclosed Mr. Biden's confidential tax information."But that is not all. The younger Biden is seeking $1,000 in damages for "each and every unauthorized disclosure of his tax returns."According to the state prosecutors' line of inquiry, the crimes were committed by the US president's son in October 2018. In response, the Biden camp argued that the indictment was politically motivated and "unconstitutional."The indictment came just weeks after an earlier plea agreement on tax and gun charges tied to Hunter fell apart in July after the presiding judge raised concerns about the terms of the deal.After news of Hunter Biden suing the IRS broke, the Internet was swift to react, marvelling at the first son suing “his father's government.”Others slammed a “guilty” Hunter Biden for so quickly “going on the offensive.”
14:52 GMT 18.09.2023 (Updated: 15:11 GMT 18.09.2023)
Svetlana Ekimenko
Hunter Biden was indicted on September 14 on three charges related to his alleged false statements to purchase a firearm. The First Son faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Hunter Biden's legal team filed a lawsuit against the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Monday. The suit alleges that the privacy of the president's son was violated by the two whistleblowers who went before Congress to testify against him. It adds that agents "targeted and sought to embarrass" the First Son.
The filing, according to media reports, names IRS Agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, accusing them of having “mishandled” certain aspects of the investigation into Hunter Biden. According to the lawsuit, the IRS "willfully, knowingly, and/or by gross negligence, unlawfully disclosed Mr. Biden's confidential tax information."
But that is not all. The younger Biden is seeking $1,000 in damages for "each and every unauthorized disclosure of his tax returns."
A US federal court released a three-count indictment against the president's son, Hunter Biden, on September 14. Two of the charges are related to the fact that Hunter Biden lied about not using illegal drugs when completing a gun purchase form for a Colt Cobra revolver. The third charge relates to the actual possession of a weapon while using narcotics. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the charges, according to court documents.

According to the state prosecutors' line of inquiry, the crimes were committed by the US president's son in October 2018. In response, the Biden camp argued that the indictment was politically motivated and "unconstitutional."
The indictment came just weeks after an earlier plea agreement on tax and gun charges tied to Hunter fell apart in July after the presiding judge raised concerns about the terms of the deal.
After news of Hunter Biden suing the IRS broke, the Internet was swift to react, marvelling at the first son suing “his father's government.”
Others slammed a “guilty” Hunter Biden for so quickly “going on the offensive.”
