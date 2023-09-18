https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/so-now-hes-the-victim-internet-fumes-as-hunter-biden-sues-irs-for-violating-his-privacy-1113453622.html

'So Now He's the Victim?' Internet Fumes as Hunter Biden Sues IRS for 'Violating His Privacy'

'So Now He's the Victim?' Internet Fumes as Hunter Biden Sues IRS for 'Violating His Privacy'

Hunter Biden was indicted on September 14 on three charges related to his alleged false statements to purchase a firearm. The First Son faces up to 25 years in... 18.09.2023, Sputnik International

2023-09-18T14:52+0000

2023-09-18T14:52+0000

2023-09-18T15:11+0000

americas

us

hunter biden

us internal revenue service

internal revenue service (irs)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113455670_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_11bcb87349dba1d8552c66fd92d41c76.jpg

Hunter Biden's legal team filed a lawsuit against the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Monday. The suit alleges that the privacy of the president's son was violated by the two whistleblowers who went before Congress to testify against him. It adds that agents "targeted and sought to embarrass" the First Son.The filing, according to media reports, names IRS Agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, accusing them of having “mishandled” certain aspects of the investigation into Hunter Biden. According to the lawsuit, the IRS "willfully, knowingly, and/or by gross negligence, unlawfully disclosed Mr. Biden's confidential tax information."But that is not all. The younger Biden is seeking $1,000 in damages for "each and every unauthorized disclosure of his tax returns."According to the state prosecutors' line of inquiry, the crimes were committed by the US president's son in October 2018. In response, the Biden camp argued that the indictment was politically motivated and "unconstitutional."The indictment came just weeks after an earlier plea agreement on tax and gun charges tied to Hunter fell apart in July after the presiding judge raised concerns about the terms of the deal.After news of Hunter Biden suing the IRS broke, the Internet was swift to react, marvelling at the first son suing “his father's government.”Others slammed a “guilty” Hunter Biden for so quickly “going on the offensive.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/hunter-biden-faces-up-to-25-years-in-prison-in-latest-indictment-1113378449.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

hunter biden, hunter biden sues irs, violated his privacy,