'Spending Cuts & No Blank Check for Ukraine': US House Speaker's Bid to Avoid Gov’t Shutdown

Spending cuts and no supplementary Ukraine aid are part of the deal proposed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to extend government funding beyond the September 30 deadline

The race is on to avert a US government shutdown before the looming September 30 deadline, with Kevin McCarthy and his allies having reportedly come up with a new short-term spending plan they hope to push through the House of Representatives amid the funding logjam.The deal that the US House Speaker purportedly presented to Republican lawmakers in a private conference call on Sunday evening would extend the deadline to fund the government until October 31, and was brainstormed jointly by a coalition representing the House Freedom Caucus, generally considered as the most conservative, and the more mainstream Main Street Caucus.The stopgap deal presupposes:The proposed agreement also reportedly presupposes passing an appropriations bill to fund the Department of Defense (DOD) for fiscal 2024 in tandem with the continuing resolution (CR) bill, according to a cited GOP source. Deal ‘Dead on Arrival’?Republicans have reportedly slated a vote on the proposed plan Thursday, however, there is already resistance in their ranks to the continuing resolution deal from six lawmakers.“For months, I have made it very clear that I will not be supporting a CR. And this week is no different. A CR is a continuation of Nancy Pelosi’s budget and Joe Biden’s policies,” wrote Montana Republican, Representative Matt Rosendale, on the X platform after the Sunday call.Democrats wasted no time in dismissing the proposed plan, with Representative Rosa DeLauro, senior Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, saying that House Republicans were "focused on introducing extreme funding bills" that would "decrease resources to important allies like Ukraine."With the GOP holding a narrow majority in the House, McCarthy can only afford to lose the support of four Republicans. But when it comes to the Democratic-led Senate, it's highly unlikely the proposed plan might be accepted. Earlier, amid opposition to a continuing resolution by the House Freedom Caucus, Kevin McCarthy said nobody in Congress wants a government shutdown. The Freedom Caucus had released a statement voicing opposition to the potential stopgap funding bill that does nothing to address the government spending issue, adding that any “blank check” for Ukraine in any supplemental appropriations bill would also be rejected.McCarthy, however, encouraged lawmakers to continue working on appropriations bills, as the clock is ticking away. Out of 12 appropriations bills that need to be approved and signed, only one measure has cleared the House so far, with the Senate passing none.

