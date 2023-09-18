International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/ukraine-files-import-ban-lawsuits-against-poland-hungary-slovakia-with-wto-1113471832.html
Ukraine Files Import Ban Lawsuits Against Poland, Hungary, Slovakia with WTO
Ukraine Files Import Ban Lawsuits Against Poland, Hungary, Slovakia with WTO
Kiev has filed lawsuits with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia because of their ban on the import of Ukrainian products, the Ukrainian Economy Ministry stated on Monday.
2023-09-18T16:57+0000
2023-09-18T16:58+0000
grain supply
grain exports
poland
hungary
slovakia
world trade organization (wto)
european union (eu)
import ban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16108/07/161080785_0:153:3011:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_a0eeca6e74977bf82b0a0d2c91785c48.jpg
Earlier in the day, a Polish news agency reported, citing a source in the European Union, that Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia have decided to boycott the coordination platform on Ukrainian grain in Brussels due to Kiev’s threats to appeal to the WTO over measures against import.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/poland-introduces-ban-on-import-of-ukrainian-grain-starting-saturday-1113404414.html
poland
hungary
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16108/07/161080785_172:0:2839:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_9a97d22b3ef2e6b33a74548987c7c6d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wto, wto complaint, eu-ukraine, grain row, ukrainian grain, poland won't import ukrainian grain, poland won't buy ukrainian grain, no to ukrainian grain, grain exports, food exports, grain supply, ukrainian grain, grain import, grain imports, polish-ukrainian economic relations, poland-ukraine economic relations, poland-ukraine relations, poland-ukraine ties, volodymyr zelensky, volodymyr zelenskyy, polish government, ukrainian agricultural products, import restrictions, agricultural products from ukraine, polish economy, influx of ukrainian grain, ukrainian grain influx, ukrainian refugees, hungary, poland, slovakia, ban grain from ukraine, ban ukrainian grain, no more ukrainian grain, no to ukrainian grain
wto, wto complaint, eu-ukraine, grain row, ukrainian grain, poland won't import ukrainian grain, poland won't buy ukrainian grain, no to ukrainian grain, grain exports, food exports, grain supply, ukrainian grain, grain import, grain imports, polish-ukrainian economic relations, poland-ukraine economic relations, poland-ukraine relations, poland-ukraine ties, volodymyr zelensky, volodymyr zelenskyy, polish government, ukrainian agricultural products, import restrictions, agricultural products from ukraine, polish economy, influx of ukrainian grain, ukrainian grain influx, ukrainian refugees, hungary, poland, slovakia, ban grain from ukraine, ban ukrainian grain, no more ukrainian grain, no to ukrainian grain

Ukraine Files Import Ban Lawsuits Against Poland, Hungary, Slovakia with WTO

16:57 GMT 18.09.2023 (Updated: 16:58 GMT 18.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Mordasov / Go to the mediabankGrain
Grain - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Mordasov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev has filed lawsuits with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia because of their ban on the import of Ukrainian products, the Ukrainian Economy Ministry stated on Monday.
Earlier in the day, a Polish news agency reported, citing a source in the European Union, that Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia have decided to boycott the coordination platform on Ukrainian grain in Brussels due to Kiev’s threats to appeal to the WTO over measures against import.

"Ukraine has filed lawsuits with the WTO against Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary, which banned the import of Ukrainian agricultural products," the ministry said on Telegram, adding that it expects the countries to lift their restrictions in the nearest future.

A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Aug. 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2023
World
Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary to Extend Ukrainian Grain Import Ban Despite European Expiry
15 September, 17:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала