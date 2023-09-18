https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/ukraine-files-import-ban-lawsuits-against-poland-hungary-slovakia-with-wto-1113471832.html
Ukraine Files Import Ban Lawsuits Against Poland, Hungary, Slovakia with WTO
Kiev has filed lawsuits with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia because of their ban on the import of Ukrainian products, the Ukrainian Economy Ministry stated on Monday.
Earlier in the day, a Polish news agency reported, citing a source in the European Union, that Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia have decided to boycott the coordination platform on Ukrainian grain in Brussels due to Kiev’s threats to appeal to the WTO over measures against import.
16:57 GMT 18.09.2023 (Updated: 16:58 GMT 18.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev has filed lawsuits with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia because of their ban on the import of Ukrainian products, the Ukrainian Economy Ministry stated on Monday.