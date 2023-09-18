https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/us-committing-15mln-to-help-governments-use-ai-to-achieve-development-goals-1113474068.html

US Committing $15Mln to Help Governments Use AI to Achieve Development Goals

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the United States is committing $15 million to enable governments to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

"Today I’m also pleased to announce a new $15 million commitment by the United States to help more governments leverage the power of AI to drive global good, focused specifically on Sustainable Development Goals," Blinken stated at an event on AI progress. The Sustainable Development Goals, created as part of the UN’s 2030 Agenda, include eliminating hunger, providing education and reducing inequalities around the world. The global community must gather a wide range of entities, including developing countries, to discuss the risks and benefits of AI, Blinken said. Despite the risks associated with AI, it also provides "almost endless" opportunities, Blinken added.

