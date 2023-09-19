https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/debris-of-missing-f-35-jet-found-near-military-air-base-in-south-carolina-1113482085.html

Debris of Missing F-35 Jet Found Near Military Air Base in South Carolina

Joint Base Charleston said in a statement that the debris of a F-35 fighter jet that went missing over South Carolina this weekend was discovered two hours north of the air base.

The stealth fighter jet was in autopilot mode when the pilot ejected, suggesting the aircraft could have remained airborne for some time, media reports citing military officials earlier indicated. The air base further urged members of the community to avoid the area as the recovery team worked to secure the debris field. Moreover, Marine Corps commandant Eric Smith is reportedly issuing a two-day stand down for all aircraft units inside and outside the United States.Search efforts by the service had initially seen officials focus on areas north of Charleston, specifically surrounding Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, as that was the jet's last known location.JJ Gertler, a senior analyst at the Teal Group defense consultancy, speculated to British media that military authorities were likely unable to immediately track the aircraft due to electronics on the transponder being "fried" once the pilot managed to eject from the jet.Gertler noted it was "extremely unlikely" the F-35 continued flying as a result of the said damages.Earlier, chaos consumed netizens as officials issued a call for the public to help service members find the aircraft, with one individual questioning how "the most advanced jet in the US military" managed to disappear.An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

