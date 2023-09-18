https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/us-lawmaker-briefed-on-missing-f-35-jet-says-marines-still-do-not-know-aircrafts-location-1113474180.html
US Lawmaker Briefed on Missing F-35 Jet Says Marines Still Do Not Know Aircraft's Location
US Lawmaker Briefed on Missing F-35 Jet Says Marines Still Do Not Know Aircraft's Location
US Congresswoman Nancy Mace said on Monday that the Marines Corps still does not know the location of the F-35 aircraft that went missing over South Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
2023-09-18T18:36+0000
2023-09-18T18:36+0000
2023-09-18T18:36+0000
us marine corps
charleston
f-35
americas
us
pentagon
us military base
south carolina
us military
us department of defense (dod)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082267576_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_73a463cae91153a771855a884db183ce.jpg
The fighter jet was in autopilot mode when the pilot ejected, meaning that it could have remained airborne for some time, according to media reports. The congresswoman added that no one knows if the missing F-35 fighter jet is in the air or under the water. Based on the last known position of the stealth fighter jet, the US military is focusing its search in the area around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, Joint Base Charleston said via the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The US military is now asking the public to cooperate with military authorities as they continue their search and asked anyone with information that could assist the effort to call the Joint Base Charleston Base Defense Operations Center.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/how-do-you-lose-an-f-35-jet-netizens-react-to-news-about-missing-aircraft-in-south-carolina-1113444620.html
charleston
americas
south carolina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082267576_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ea00ff0a521e82bf9c14dff3b8082a43.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
f-35 jet, american jet, south carolina, us authorities, f-35b stealth fighter jet, stealth fighter jet, f-35b, missing jet, jet gone missing, wheres the jet, where's the jet
f-35 jet, american jet, south carolina, us authorities, f-35b stealth fighter jet, stealth fighter jet, f-35b, missing jet, jet gone missing, wheres the jet, where's the jet
US Lawmaker Briefed on Missing F-35 Jet Says Marines Still Do Not Know Aircraft's Location
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congresswoman Nancy Mace said on Monday that the Marines Corps still does not know the location of the F-35 aircraft that went missing over South Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
The fighter jet was in autopilot mode when the pilot ejected, meaning that it could have remained airborne for some time, according to media reports.
"One of the shortest meetings I've ever had, because guess what, no one at US Marine Corps sent over to brief me and my staff had any showers," Mace said.
The congresswoman added that no one knows if the missing F-35 fighter jet is in the air or under the water
.
Based on the last known position of the stealth fighter jet
, the US military is focusing its search in the area around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, Joint Base Charleston said via the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The US military
is now asking the public to cooperate with military authorities as they continue their search and asked anyone with information that could assist the effort to call the Joint Base Charleston Base Defense Operations Center.