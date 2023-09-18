https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/us-lawmaker-briefed-on-missing-f-35-jet-says-marines-still-do-not-know-aircrafts-location-1113474180.html

US Lawmaker Briefed on Missing F-35 Jet Says Marines Still Do Not Know Aircraft's Location

US Congresswoman Nancy Mace said on Monday that the Marines Corps still does not know the location of the F-35 aircraft that went missing over South Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

The fighter jet was in autopilot mode when the pilot ejected, meaning that it could have remained airborne for some time, according to media reports. The congresswoman added that no one knows if the missing F-35 fighter jet is in the air or under the water. Based on the last known position of the stealth fighter jet, the US military is focusing its search in the area around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, Joint Base Charleston said via the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The US military is now asking the public to cooperate with military authorities as they continue their search and asked anyone with information that could assist the effort to call the Joint Base Charleston Base Defense Operations Center.

