Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Erasing Memories: How Deadly Ukrainian Shelling Forever Changed Life of Family From DPR
A family from the Donetsk People's Republic told Sputnik about the tragic experience and losses they suffered as a result of the May 12 shelling by Ukrainian forces which completely destroyed their house in the village of Staromaiors'ke, calling the incident an event in their lives that they "want to forget."
Kolya, a young boy who now lives with his mother and little sister in a dormitory, shared some details of the terrifying Ukrainian attack that was carried out, he said, with the use of missiles and grenade launchers. The boy told Sputnik his mother had lost her leg in the shelling and had become disabled, while his own body was still covered with many scars from the fragments of the shell that wounded him. The father of the family died during the shelling, because he was forced to use his body as a shield to protect his daughter, the mother told Sputnik. The boy's sister survived the attack thanks to the bravery and self-sacrifice of her father, but was still wounded in the leg. Despite the frightening experiences the family has gone through, they are doing their best to move on.
15:29 GMT 19.09.2023 (Updated: 15:37 GMT 19.09.2023)
Toys abandoned at a daycare destroyed during an artillery shelling of Slavyansk by the Ukrainian military
Toys abandoned at a daycare destroyed during an artillery shelling of Slavyansk by the Ukrainian military
A family from the Donetsk People's Republic told Sputnik about the tragic experience and losses they suffered as a result of the May 12 shelling by the Ukrainian forces which completely destroyed their house in the village of Staromayorskoye, calling the incident an event in their lives that they "want to forget."
Kolya, a young boy who now lives with his mother and little sister in a dormitory, shared some details of the terrifying Ukrainian attack that was carried out, he said, with the use of missiles and grenade launchers.
The boy told Sputnik his mother had lost her leg in the shelling and had become disabled, while his own body was still covered with many scars from the fragments of the shell that wounded him.
"Some of the wounds still hurt. We are trying to find some kind of medicine so that it doesn't hurt," Kolya's mother said.
The father of the family died during the shelling, because he was forced to use his body as a shield to protect his daughter, the mother told Sputnik. The boy's sister survived the attack thanks to the bravery and self-sacrifice of her father, but was still wounded in the leg.
Despite the frightening experiences the family has gone through, they are doing their best to move on.

"Thank God, everything has more or less returned to normal. We are already returning to a more or less normal life," Kolya's mother said, adding, however, that they would always feel "fear when something is flying" nearby.

