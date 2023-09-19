International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/everyones-invited-mexican-president-defends-inclusion-of-russia-in-independence-parade--1113485401.html
‘Everyone's Invited’: Mexican President Defends Inclusion of Russia in Independence Parade
‘Everyone's Invited’: Mexican President Defends Inclusion of Russia in Independence Parade
Mexico's President has defended Russia's participation in Independence Day Parade.
2023-09-19T12:31+0000
2023-09-19T12:31+0000
world
russia
mexico
ukrainian crisis
andres manuel lopez obrador
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113486100_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1758429810f19fd1d6694346a563c039.jpg
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador underscored that his country boasts relations “with all countries” after a Russian military unit’s presence at the weekend parade marking Mexico's Independence Day drew ire from Ukraine’s officials.Oksana Dramaretska, Ukraine's ambassador to Mexico, had left a dramatic post on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that the parade had been "sullied" by the Russian participation, as she slammed the decision made by Mexico's President, also known by his initials, AMLO. "All the countries that Mexico has diplomatic relations with were invited," AMLO stressed, pointing out that a Russian contingent had participated in past parades as well.Representatives from 19 countries took part in the military parade in the capital's Zocalo Square on September 16 to mark Mexico’s Independence Day, including China, Nepal, South Korea, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Cuba. The Russian Federation was represented by soldiers of the 154th Preobrazhensky Regiment.The Mexican Secretariat of National Defense said that the inclusion of military contingents from many countries in the parade is “a demonstration of the brotherhood that unites Mexico with the countries of America, Europe and Asia.”Mexico has joined the majority of countries in the developing world in maintaining neutrality in the Ukrainian crisis, whipping up irritation in the United States and among Washington's allies. The Mexican president has also been a major proponent of peace talks, since Obrador said at an August presser, that Mexico does not want to see the conflict “become commonplace.”As for peace talks regarding the Ukraine crisis, Obrador earlier told Sputnik:“If both Ukraine and Russia agree to seek a solution to achieve peace, we will take part – if the parties to the conflict agree and convene (other countries) for this purpose. We are for peace…If the two countries are represented, then yes.”Amid Western sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine, Moscow has stepped up trade ties and market share with non-Western countries to unprecedented new highs. Mexico is one such example. Trade turnover between both countries jumped 17 percent year-on-year in June, by $324 million in total, the highest level ever recorded, according to a report by Russian media citing figures from Mexico’s official statistical service, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/amlo-to-sputnik-mexico-sees-no-point-to-ukraine-peace-talks-without-russia-1112313508.html
russia
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113486100_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97ecbbe2ce44b18e62da2533f1a34b59.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexico, independence day military parade, russian unit participates in mexico military parade, russia's 154th preobrazhensky regiment
mexico, independence day military parade, russian unit participates in mexico military parade, russia's 154th preobrazhensky regiment

‘Everyone's Invited’: Mexican President Defends Inclusion of Russia in Independence Parade

12:31 GMT 19.09.2023
© AP Photo / Fernando LlanoA contingent of Russian soldiers from the Preobrazhenskiy Regiment march in the annual Independence Day military parade through the Zocalo of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023
A contingent of Russian soldiers from the Preobrazhenskiy Regiment march in the annual Independence Day military parade through the Zocalo of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2023
© AP Photo / Fernando Llano
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
As Mexico celebrated its 213th Independence Day on September 16, the 154th Preobrazhensky Regiment of the Russian Federation marched in the Civic Military Parade to mark the occasion.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador underscored that his country boasts relations “with all countries” after a Russian military unit’s presence at the weekend parade marking Mexico's Independence Day drew ire from Ukraine’s officials.
"We have relations with all the countries in the world and everyone is invited... It's always been done," Lopez Obrador said at a news conference on Monday.
Oksana Dramaretska, Ukraine's ambassador to Mexico, had left a dramatic post on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that the parade had been "sullied" by the Russian participation, as she slammed the decision made by Mexico's President, also known by his initials, AMLO.
"All the countries that Mexico has diplomatic relations with were invited," AMLO stressed, pointing out that a Russian contingent had participated in past parades as well.
Representatives from 19 countries took part in the military parade in the capital's Zocalo Square on September 16 to mark Mexico’s Independence Day, including China, Nepal, South Korea, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Cuba. The Russian Federation was represented by soldiers of the 154th Preobrazhensky Regiment.
The Mexican Secretariat of National Defense said that the inclusion of military contingents from many countries in the parade is “a demonstration of the brotherhood that unites Mexico with the countries of America, Europe and Asia.”
© AFP 2023 / CLAUDIO CRUZPeople attend "The Shout" (El Grito) ceremony marking the start of Independence Day celebrations at Zocalo square in Mexico City on September 15, 2023.
People attend The Shout (El Grito) ceremony marking the start of Independence Day celebrations at Zocalo square in Mexico City on September 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2023
People attend "The Shout" (El Grito) ceremony marking the start of Independence Day celebrations at Zocalo square in Mexico City on September 15, 2023.
© AFP 2023 / CLAUDIO CRUZ
Mexico has joined the majority of countries in the developing world in maintaining neutrality in the Ukrainian crisis, whipping up irritation in the United States and among Washington's allies.
“We do not allow them to tell us who we should have relations with and who not,” AMLO said in late 2022.
The Mexican president has also been a major proponent of peace talks, since Obrador said at an August presser, that Mexico does not want to see the conflict “become commonplace.”
As for peace talks regarding the Ukraine crisis, Obrador earlier told Sputnik:
If both Ukraine and Russia agree to seek a solution to achieve peace, we will take part – if the parties to the conflict agree and convene (other countries) for this purpose. We are for peace…If the two countries are represented, then yes.”
Amid Western sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine, Moscow has stepped up trade ties and market share with non-Western countries to unprecedented new highs. Mexico is one such example. Trade turnover between both countries jumped 17 percent year-on-year in June, by $324 million in total, the highest level ever recorded, according to a report by Russian media citing figures from Mexico’s official statistical service, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2023
World
AMLO to Sputnik: Mexico Sees No Point in Ukraine Peace Talks Without Russia
1 August, 06:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала