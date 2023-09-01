Marjorie Taylor Greene: Biden Dragged US Into Proxy War With Russia That Moscow 'Is Winning'
Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has consistently spoken out against sending more arms supplies to Ukraine. After the Biden administration signed off on the delivery of DPICM cluster munitions to Kiev in July, the congresswoman warned that Washington was dragging the US into an unwanted war with Russia.
US President Joe Biden has every single American “involved in a proxy war with Russia” that Moscow “is winning,” Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told an audience gathered at a town hall meeting in Floyd County on August 31.
The politician, who has been staunchly opposed to how the Biden administration has been bankrolling the regime in Kiev, told constituents:
“And Ukraine is not even a NATO member nation. They are not one of our allies.”
Screenshot of X post made by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) featuring her appearance at the Floyd county town hall.
'They're Losing, Russia is Winning'
The Republican politician went on to point out that the intelligence community was blatantly “lying” to Americans, claiming that Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, wants to “take over Europe.”
“If that was the case... He would be much more aggressive in the war, and he's not,” the politician, also known by her initials, MTG, emphatically stressed.
“Now, I'm old enough to remember, and I know you are. Every single foreign war America has been involved in… What did we see on television? … Bombing after bombing. Remember all that? Do you guys remember we watched the rockets being fired… We watched troops fighting... How many of you have been able to watch the war in Ukraine that you're paying for on the nightly news? None of you. You want to know why? America is being lied to about that war. Here's the tragedy. They're losing. Russia is winning. That's the truth,” stated the Georgia congresswoman.
MTG weighed in on the cost-of-living issues plaguing the people of America, saying that “energy bills are going up, your groceries are going up… inflation is hurting you. You're watching your retirement money shrink to nothing because inflation's going up.” Pointing out that the US federal government was mired in debt "worth $32 trillion," she queried:
“Are we going to end up in another war?”
On August 29, the US announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth $250 million. The package will be delivered to Ukraine within the framework of the US presidental drawdown authority, meaning that there is no need for congressional approval. The latest aid for the Kiev regime includes AIM-9M missiles for air defense, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets, three million rounds of small arms ammunition, as well as other items, as per the US State Department. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on the same day that the US and its allies "will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes."
Reacting to the latest exorbitant military assistance for Ukraine announcement, Marjorie Taylor Greene told the gathering on constituents on August 31:
“Washington has sent $113 billion over there. 113 billion. I voted no to every single penny of it. No, I said, no.”
She added that there were “innocent people dying every single day” in the Ukraine conflagration.
Indeed, despite the massive military assisstance to Kiev, the Ukrainian counteroffensive that started in June has brought no tangible results so far, with the costly Western-gifted weapons destroyed by Russia's military. The Ukrainian military has sustained tremendous losses, including over 43,000 troops dead and even more wounded.
“… But what funding that war means is means we are funding death. We are funding the murder of innocent people,” the congresswoman stressed to the crowd.
If the "arrogant leaders" in Washington continue to fund the Ukraine conflagration at the rate they are doing it now, it's "going to drag on for decades," said MTG.
“When you pay your taxes, we're going to send 24 more billion dollars to Ukraine. That's the crisis we're in. It's one of many."
'We're Going to Go Broke'
The politician made another very important point during her speech, weighing in on the recent events surrounding BRICS. Membership of the group consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa is set to expand after the recent summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. BRICS has since incorporated Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with membership effective January 1, 2024. Just the five original members of BRICS collectively account for some 40 percent of the global population and more than 30 percent of the global economy.
“There are other countries in the world, powerful countries, organizing together because they're tired of the United States. It's called BRICS, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa… and many other countries are joining them, and they are making trade agreements with one another, serious trade agreements where they're saying, we'll buy from you, you buy from us. We don't care about US sanctions and we'll sell to one another, buy and sell in our own currency, not the US dollar," said MTG.
With macroeconomics experts voicing the opinion that BRICS can create viable alternatives to the dollar, prompting an eventual "dethronement" of the greenback, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) warned:
"This is one of the most devastating things that can happen to all of us, because what will happen is they will grow more powerful - and they already are - and the US dollar will be weakened... And you know what happens to all of us? We're going to go broke because when our US dollar falls, that means your savings account means nothing. That means your retirement money means nothing. And that means our power to buy and sell means nothing. And this is what they are doing. This is what Washington is doing to us while they are arrogantly engaged in this war."