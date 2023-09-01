https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/marjorie-taylor-greene-biden-dragged-us-into-proxy-war-with-russia-that-moscow-is-winning-1113041167.html

Marjorie Taylor Greene: Biden Dragged US Into Proxy War With Russia That Moscow 'Is Winning'

Marjorie Taylor Greene said US President, Joe Biden, has every single American “involved in a proxy war with Russia” that Moscow “is winning”.

US President Joe Biden has every single American “involved in a proxy war with Russia” that Moscow “is winning,” Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told an audience gathered at a town hall meeting in Floyd County on August 31.The politician, who has been staunchly opposed to how the Biden administration has been bankrolling the regime in Kiev, told constituents:'They're Losing, Russia is Winning'The Republican politician went on to point out that the intelligence community was blatantly “lying” to Americans, claiming that Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, wants to “take over Europe.”“If that was the case... He would be much more aggressive in the war, and he's not,” the politician, also known by her initials, MTG, emphatically stressed.MTG weighed in on the cost-of-living issues plaguing the people of America, saying that “energy bills are going up, your groceries are going up… inflation is hurting you. You're watching your retirement money shrink to nothing because inflation's going up.” Pointing out that the US federal government was mired in debt "worth $32 trillion," she queried:On August 29, the US announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth $250 million. The package will be delivered to Ukraine within the framework of the US presidental drawdown authority, meaning that there is no need for congressional approval. The latest aid for the Kiev regime includes AIM-9M missiles for air defense, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets, three million rounds of small arms ammunition, as well as other items, as per the US State Department. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on the same day that the US and its allies "will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes."Reacting to the latest exorbitant military assistance for Ukraine announcement, Marjorie Taylor Greene told the gathering on constituents on August 31:She added that there were “innocent people dying every single day” in the Ukraine conflagration.Indeed, despite the massive military assisstance to Kiev, the Ukrainian counteroffensive that started in June has brought no tangible results so far, with the costly Western-gifted weapons destroyed by Russia's military. The Ukrainian military has sustained tremendous losses, including over 43,000 troops dead and even more wounded.If the "arrogant leaders" in Washington continue to fund the Ukraine conflagration at the rate they are doing it now, it's "going to drag on for decades," said MTG.'We're Going to Go Broke'The politician made another very important point during her speech, weighing in on the recent events surrounding BRICS. Membership of the group consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa is set to expand after the recent summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. BRICS has since incorporated Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with membership effective January 1, 2024. Just the five original members of BRICS collectively account for some 40 percent of the global population and more than 30 percent of the global economy.With macroeconomics experts voicing the opinion that BRICS can create viable alternatives to the dollar, prompting an eventual "dethronement" of the greenback, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) warned:

