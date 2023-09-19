https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/revolting-slob-fetterman-becomes-conservative-target-after-senate-shakes-up-dress-code-1113481101.html

'Revolting Slob': Fetterman Becomes Conservative Target After Senate Shakes Up Dress Code

'Revolting Slob': Fetterman Becomes Conservative Target After Senate Shakes Up Dress Code

US Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) found himself with a target on his back on Monday after several colleagues took aim at the lawmaker for his lax choice in athleisure wear.Fetterman, who is 6’8” and is known to wear sports shorts, t-shirts and hoodies. Fetterman did wear suits for a short time after he was elected last year, but has continued to sport his casual wear since returning to work after being treated for clinical depression.The dress change, however, does not apply to staff or outside visitors who will be required to continue to wear business attire.US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was one conservative who was dismayed by the change to the dress code, calling it “disgraceful.” Meanwhile, conservative commentator Monica Crowley called Fetterman a “revolting slob.”Fetterman then shot back at Greene, recalling a House committee hearing in July where Green showed off explicit images from the infamous laptop belonging to the president's son, Hunter Biden. The Pennsylvania lawmaker also defended himself against American statistician Nate Silver, who joked about a “new political party for people who don't give a sh*t either about how John Fetterman dresses or what [Colorado-based Republican US Rep.] Lauren Boebert does in a theater.”Silver is referencing an incident in which Boebert was kicked out of a family-friendly musical performance of “Beetlejuice” for vaping, and was also caught reportedly groping her male companion.“I dress like you predict,” Fetterman said in response on social media.Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), also chimed in on the attack, suggesting Fetterman's casual wear was "disrespectful" to the congressional chamber.“And I think the fact that the Senate changed the rules to accommodate that I think speaks very poorly to how they consider that,” DeSantis added. “Look, we need to be lifting up our standards in this country, not dumbing down our standards in this country. This is an example why.”“I dress like he campaigns,” Fetterman later shot back at DeSantis on X.

