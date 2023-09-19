https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/russian-emergencies-ministry-sweeps-wwii-era-mines-in-sevastopol-1113504141.html
Russian Emergencies Ministry Sweeps WWII-Era Mines in Sevastopol
Russian Emergencies Ministry specialists has lifted out of the water and destroyed in one day about 1,200 munitions of the Great Patriotic War (WWII) time in the Guilzovaya Bay, the Crimean Peninsula.
Divers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have been working in the water for the third year in a row. Since the beginning of summer, the agency's employees have destroyed more than 4,000 explosive objects, made 423 dives with a total duration of more than 600 hours, and surveyed more than two hectares of water.Mines, hand grenades, and shells are lifted from the bottom of the bay using air-filled pontoons. They are then transported to a testing ground and destroyed.
