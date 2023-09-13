https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/russian-ships-damaged-in-sevastopol-missile-attack-to-be-repaired-1113338453.html

Russian Ships Damaged in Sevastopol Missile Attack to Be Repaired

Russian Ships Damaged in Sevastopol Missile Attack to Be Repaired

Two Russian navy ships damaged in a Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol on Wednesday will be fully repaired, the Defense Ministry said.

2023-09-13T11:13+0000

2023-09-13T11:13+0000

2023-09-13T12:20+0000

russia

ukrainian crisis

defense ministry

sevastopol

terrorist attack

terrorism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104409/30/1044093003_0:26:3064:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_8239cf47aabd7ef74e7bb237292095cf.jpg

"Two naval vessels, which were damaged by a missile attack of the Kiev regime on 13 September, undergoing scheduled repairs at the ship repair plant named after S. Ordzhonikidze in Sevastopol, will be fully restored and will continue their combat service as part of their fleets," the ministry said in a statement.Fire extinguished at a Sevastopol plant after an overnight attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. ''The fire was extinguished at Sevastopol’s Sevmorzavod following a night attack conducted by the Ukrainian armed forces,'' said Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev. "The fire was promptly put out,'' he added. The Governor expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Emergency Situations for their efforts in extinguishing the fire, as well as to the medical staff for providing assistance to the injured. He also announced that further information regarding the victims and their conditions would not be released due to "obvious reasons".According to a report from the Ministry of Defense, the Kiev regime carried out an attack during the night, using 10 cruise missiles and several drone boats. The target of the strike was the Ordzhonikidze shipyard in Sevastopol and a group of ships from the Black Sea Fleet. Russian air defense units were able to intercept and shoot down seven of the missiles. Two ships that were undergoing repairs suffered damage. Additionally, the Vasily Bykov patrol ship was successful in destroying all of the drone boats.Initial data provided by Razvozhayev indicates that 24 people were injured as a result of the Ukrainian strike, with four of them sustaining moderate injuries.The Ukrainian armed forces have been regularly carrying out attacks on Russian border areas, launching drone strikes, and conducting sabotage missions. As a result, a yellow level of terrorist threat has been imposed in the Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Crimea, and Sevastopol regions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/scott-ritter-us-transfer-of-ever-more-deadly-arms-to-ukraine-reeks-of-desperation-1113319569.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/nuland-lets-slip-us-supports-ukraine-targeting-russias-most-precious-assets-1113274419.html

sevastopol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ukrainian missile attack, ukrainian missile warfare. strike on sevastopol