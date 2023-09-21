https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/how-russian-lancet-drone-surgically-struck-ukraininan-jets-cockpit-from-80-km-1113549589.html

How Russian Lancet Drone Surgically Struck Ukraininan Jet's Cockpit From 80 Km

Moscow continues to successfully use various modifications of drones in the special military operation zone amid Kiev’s futile counteroffensive.

Launched from a distance of over 80 kilometers (49 miles) in the rear of Russian defensive positions, a Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) successfully targeted and hit a Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) MiG-29 fighter jet stationed at an airfield, striking it directly in the cockpit. It utilized new state-of-the-art loitering munition systems, an informed source has told Sputnik.The Lancet drones, tailored for both military and civilian applications, are developed by ZALA AERO, a subsidiary of Kalashnikov Concern situated in Izhevsk, Russia. With a flight range reaching up to 70 kilometers, they offer an endurance time of approximately one hour. These state-of-the-art drones are capable of carrying weapon payloads ranging from three to five kilograms, making them a formidable force.In the special operation zone, these UAVs are specifically designed to target a range of military assets such as UAF howitzers, air defense systems, radars, multiple launch rocket systems, as well as command and observation posts, and congregations of troops.Lancets, alongside various other types of drones, have been extensively employed during the UAF's inept counteroffensive, which Russian President Vladimir Putin called "more of a failure than a stalemate." He reports that the Ukrainians have suffered a staggering toll of casualties in their counteroffensive, with over 71,000 soldiers lost, along with 543 tanks and nearly 18,000 armored vehicles of different types since early June.

