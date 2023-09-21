International
Kremlin on Dead Soldiers in Karabakh: Probe is Underway
Kremlin on Dead Soldiers in Karabakh: Probe is Underway
Moscow has seen reports that there are detainees in Azerbaijan due to the death of Russian peacekeepers, all details are unknown, but an investigation is underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"The investigation is underway, this was discussed during a telephone conversation between the head of state and the president of Azerbaijan. Apologies have been made. We have also already seen and encountered information that some people there were suspended from their duties, and there are those detained in this regard. We have seen this information, we do not know all the details yet, but at least an investigation is underway," Peskov told reporters.On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that several peacekeepers were killed when their car was attacked by gunfire the area of Canyataq in Nagorno-Karabakh.On Ceasefire AgreementMoscow expects that stable conditions will now be created for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and the return of those displaced to their places of residence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday."We do not know yet what the need will be. Our peacekeepers provided all the necessary services, made efforts to help these people leave dangerous areas. We proceed from the fact that a period of sustainable ceasefire will now begin, and accordingly conditions will be created for the return of these displaced persons to their places of residence," Peskov told a briefing.
nagorno-karabakh, karabakh peacekeepers, lachin corridor, russian peacekeepers
nagorno-karabakh, karabakh peacekeepers, lachin corridor, russian peacekeepers

Kremlin on Dead Soldiers in Karabakh: Probe is Underway

13:02 GMT 21.09.2023 (Updated: 13:13 GMT 21.09.2023)
Russian peacekeepers at the checkpoint in Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh
VELIKY NOVGOROD, Russia (Sputnik) - Moscow has seen reports that there are detainees in Azerbaijan due to the death of Russian peacekeepers, all details are unknown, but an investigation is underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"The investigation is underway, this was discussed during a telephone conversation between the head of state and the president of Azerbaijan. Apologies have been made. We have also already seen and encountered information that some people there were suspended from their duties, and there are those detained in this regard. We have seen this information, we do not know all the details yet, but at least an investigation is underway," Peskov told reporters.
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that several peacekeepers were killed when their car was attacked by gunfire the area of Canyataq in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On Ceasefire Agreement

Moscow expects that stable conditions will now be created for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and the return of those displaced to their places of residence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We do not know yet what the need will be. Our peacekeepers provided all the necessary services, made efforts to help these people leave dangerous areas. We proceed from the fact that a period of sustainable ceasefire will now begin, and accordingly conditions will be created for the return of these displaced persons to their places of residence," Peskov told a briefing.
