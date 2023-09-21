https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/aliyev-apologizes-to-putin-expressed-condolences-over-death-of-russian-military---kremlin-1113553600.html

Aliyev Apologizes to Putin, Expresses Condolences Over Death of Russian Military - Kremlin

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev apologized to Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of Russian military personnel in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 20, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that several peacekeepers were killed when their car was attacked by gunfire the area of Canyataq in Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev told Putin that a thorough investigation will be carried out into what happened to the Russian peacekeepers and the perpetrators will be punished, the statement read, adding that the prosecutor general's offices of the countries are in close contact on the matter. The Azerbaijani leader also expressed his readiness to provide financial assistance to the families of the victims.Putin, Aliyev to Intensify Talks in Line With Trilateral Agreements of 2020-2022Moreover, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev have agreed to intensify negotiations in line with the trilateral agreements of 2020-2022, the Kremlin reported.Putin, Aliyev Discuss Steps to Further Stabilize Situation in Nagorno-KarabakhThe two presidents have discussed priority steps to further stabilize the situation and overcome humanitarian problems in Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone conversation, the Kremlin noted.The leaders also stressed the importance of consistent implementation of the agreements reached on a complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as attached great importance to the negotiations that began with the mediation of peacekeepers.

