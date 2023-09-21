https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/watch-russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-marine-deployment-point-1113558715.html

Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Marine Deployment Point

Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Marine Deployment Point

Russian troops launched a missile strike on Ukrainian positions, wiping out manpower and military equipment in the village of Petropavlovka, the Donetsk Peoples' Rebublic (DPR).

2023-09-21T14:45+0000

2023-09-21T14:45+0000

2023-09-21T14:45+0000

video

ukrainian crisis

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian ministry of defense

russian forces

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

ukrainian conflict

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/15/1113554075_19:0:1658:922_1920x0_80_0_0_ef6ddba03259818a86697598a6b853fb.png

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has published footage of the Russian forces wrecking havoc on the temporary deployment point of the 35th Brigade of the Ukrainian Marine Corps.The Russian soldiers reduced the Ukrainian military equipment uncovered by means of reconnaissance to scrap.Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Destruction of a temporary Ukrainian Marine Corps deployment point Destruction of a temporary Ukrainian Marine Corps deployment point 2023-09-21T14:45+0000 true PT0M47S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, missile strike, marine corps, ukrainian marine corps, ukrainian forces, ukrainian troops