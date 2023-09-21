International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/watch-russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-marine-deployment-point-1113558715.html
Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Marine Deployment Point
Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Marine Deployment Point
Russian troops launched a missile strike on Ukrainian positions, wiping out manpower and military equipment in the village of Petropavlovka, the Donetsk Peoples' Rebublic (DPR).
2023-09-21T14:45+0000
2023-09-21T14:45+0000
video
ukrainian crisis
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian ministry of defense
russian forces
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
ukrainian conflict
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/15/1113554075_19:0:1658:922_1920x0_80_0_0_ef6ddba03259818a86697598a6b853fb.png
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has published footage of the Russian forces wrecking havoc on the temporary deployment point of the 35th Brigade of the Ukrainian Marine Corps.The Russian soldiers reduced the Ukrainian military equipment uncovered by means of reconnaissance to scrap.Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Destruction of a temporary Ukrainian Marine Corps deployment point
Destruction of a temporary Ukrainian Marine Corps deployment point
2023-09-21T14:45+0000
true
PT0M47S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/15/1113554075_224:0:1453:922_1920x0_80_0_0_66f255e48970b0116553a3e2ea56a8a7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, missile strike, marine corps, ukrainian marine corps, ukrainian forces, ukrainian troops
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, missile strike, marine corps, ukrainian marine corps, ukrainian forces, ukrainian troops

Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Marine Deployment Point

14:45 GMT 21.09.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russian troops launched a missile strike on Ukrainian positions in the village of Petropavlovka of the Donetsk Peoples' Republic (DPR).
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has published footage of the Russian forces wrecking havoc on the temporary deployment point of the 35th Brigade of the Ukrainian Marine Corps.
The Russian soldiers reduced the Ukrainian military equipment uncovered by means of reconnaissance to scrap.
Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала