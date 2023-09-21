https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/watch-russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-marine-deployment-point-1113558715.html
Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Marine Deployment Point
Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Marine Deployment Point
Russian troops launched a missile strike on Ukrainian positions, wiping out manpower and military equipment in the village of Petropavlovka, the Donetsk Peoples' Rebublic (DPR).
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has published footage of the Russian forces wrecking havoc on the temporary deployment point of the 35th Brigade of the Ukrainian Marine Corps.The Russian soldiers reduced the Ukrainian military equipment uncovered by means of reconnaissance to scrap.Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.
Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Marine Deployment Point
Russian troops launched a missile strike on Ukrainian positions in the village of Petropavlovka of the Donetsk Peoples' Republic (DPR).