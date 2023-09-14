https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/watch-russian-tanks-wipe-out-ukrainian-strongholds-1113370681.html

Watch Russian Tanks Wipe Out Ukrainian Strongholds

Russian T-90M "Breakthrough" tanks ravage Ukrainian defenses as the counteroffensive stalls. On Thursday, Russian forces successfully destroyed strongholds with Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman Direction.

2023-09-14T15:42+0000

2023-09-14T15:42+0000

2023-09-14T16:05+0000

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of Russian tank crews striking Ukrainian positions, destroying strongholds together with Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman direction.Tank crews work in cooperation with reconnaissance units and drone operators to hit targets more accurately and spend less ammunition.The T-90 tank was introduced into service in 1992 and since then has become the world's best-seller due to its state-of-the-art characteristics. While the tank has been upgraded multiple times over the years, the modern T-90M Proryv ("Breakthrough") version is one of the best tanks in the world and is widely used in the special operation zone in Ukraine.The counteroffensive attempt launched by the Kiev regime is coming to its inevitable end. Encouraged by its NATO partners, Ukraine has sacrificed a vast part of its human resources.Now, with the most resourceful people either having fled abroad or having died for nothing, Ukraine has to resort to defense, which is difficult considering the colossal losses in troops and Western military equipment, as well as the sinking morale of the Ukrainian soldiers who desert en masse to save their lives.

