Russia Donates Batch of Wheat Flour to CAR

Russia has sent a batch of wheat flour to the Central African Republic (CAR) as non-repayable aid, Russian Ambassador to the CAR Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik.

"A batch of non-repayable food aid in the form of wheat flour is being supplied from Russia to the Central African Republic," the Russian ambassador said. Earlier this week, Bikantov met with CAR Prime Minister Felix Moloua to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in various spheres. When asked whether the talks touched upon oil and gas cooperation and defense industry interaction, the Russian diplomat replied in the negative. On July 18, the Turkiye - and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled and that most of the supplies were ending up in rich European states instead of poor countries in Africa. After the deal expired, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave assurances that Moscow would continue to supply grain and fertilizers to African countries despite sanctions.

