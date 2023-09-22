International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/russia-donates-batch-of-wheat-flour-to-car---ambassador-1113578909.html
Russia Donates Batch of Wheat Flour to CAR
Russia Donates Batch of Wheat Flour to CAR
Russia has sent a batch of wheat flour to the Central African Republic (CAR) as non-repayable aid, Russian Ambassador to the CAR Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik.
2023-09-22T09:59+0000
2023-09-22T10:03+0000
black sea grain deal
russia
central african republic
felix moloua
grain supply
grain exports
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106110845_0:169:3043:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_3f0dc9ff8b13b66bbb6b7233d4931068.jpg
"A batch of non-repayable food aid in the form of wheat flour is being supplied from Russia to the Central African Republic," the Russian ambassador said. Earlier this week, Bikantov met with CAR Prime Minister Felix Moloua to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in various spheres. When asked whether the talks touched upon oil and gas cooperation and defense industry interaction, the Russian diplomat replied in the negative. On July 18, the Turkiye - and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled and that most of the supplies were ending up in rich European states instead of poor countries in Africa. After the deal expired, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave assurances that Moscow would continue to supply grain and fertilizers to African countries despite sanctions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/russia-to-continue-to-supply-grain-food-fertilizers-to-africa---putin-1112098874.html
russia
central african republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106110845_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_26c81cd7dd441ffada53219b9c7c572c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
alexander bikantov, russian ambassador, central african republic, car, food supply, humanitarian aid, russian flour, russian food, russia sends food to africa, aid to africa, aid to car, food supplies, russian grain, fertilizer exports, grain deal
alexander bikantov, russian ambassador, central african republic, car, food supply, humanitarian aid, russian flour, russian food, russia sends food to africa, aid to africa, aid to car, food supplies, russian grain, fertilizer exports, grain deal

Russia Donates Batch of Wheat Flour to CAR

09:59 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 22.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabankRussian rice
Russian rice - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has sent a batch of wheat flour to the Central African Republic (CAR) as non-repayable aid, Russian Ambassador to the CAR Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik.
"A batch of non-repayable food aid in the form of wheat flour is being supplied from Russia to the Central African Republic," the Russian ambassador said.
Earlier this week, Bikantov met with CAR Prime Minister Felix Moloua to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in various spheres. When asked whether the talks touched upon oil and gas cooperation and defense industry interaction, the Russian diplomat replied in the negative.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2023
Russia
Russia to Continue to Supply Grain, Food, Fertilizers to Africa - Putin
23 July, 22:54 GMT
On July 18, the Turkiye - and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled and that most of the supplies were ending up in rich European states instead of poor countries in Africa.
After the deal expired, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave assurances that Moscow would continue to supply grain and fertilizers to African countries despite sanctions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала