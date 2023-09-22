https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/shield-of-the-union-russian-belarusian-drills-kick-off-1113578806.html

'Shield of the Union' Russian-Belarusian Drills Kick Off

'Shield of the Union' Russian-Belarusian Drills Kick Off

"Shield of the Union" exercises are held every other year, and are hosted alternately by the two Union State countries. The concepts of the drills was developed based on the analysis of potential threats to the military security of the Union State.

2023-09-22T13:49+0000

2023-09-22T13:49+0000

2023-09-22T13:49+0000

military

russia

belarus

union state

military drill

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103520/26/1035202690_0:193:2954:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_a0e28041f947e0c112de8bbc5e158d93.jpg

The "Shield of the Union-2023" military exercises started in Russia on September 22 and will last until September 26.According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, these drills are a milestone initiative in ensuring the military security of both Russia and Belarus.For their part, Minsk officials stressed that “in the face of current challenges and threats, it is a plain fact that the significant deepening of cooperation with the Russian Federation in the interests of ensuring defense capabilities of the Union State has become obvious."The Belarusian Ministry of Defense also reaffirmed that the military union “is essential for the further development of both states."Earlier, the two allied states introduced amendments to the security treaty that enhanced regional military cooperation. Russia and Belarus are stalwart allies - according to Minsk officials, Belarus protects the fraternal country from “NATO backstabbing”. Moreover, both nations share common values, opposing the revival of Nazism and preserving the historical memory of the heroic deeds of the Soviet people in the Second World War.The cooperation runs so deep that Russia decided to station tactical nukes in Belarus this year to protect its neighbor.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/how-russian-tactical-nuclear-weapons-ensure-belarus-national-security-1111729104.html

russia

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-belarus cooperation, russia, belarus, russia-belarus drills, russia military drills