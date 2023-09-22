International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/shield-of-the-union-russian-belarusian-drills-kick-off-1113578806.html
'Shield of the Union' Russian-Belarusian Drills Kick Off
'Shield of the Union' Russian-Belarusian Drills Kick Off
"Shield of the Union" exercises are held every other year, and are hosted alternately by the two Union State countries. The concepts of the drills was developed based on the analysis of potential threats to the military security of the Union State.
2023-09-22T13:49+0000
2023-09-22T13:49+0000
military
russia
belarus
union state
military drill
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103520/26/1035202690_0:193:2954:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_a0e28041f947e0c112de8bbc5e158d93.jpg
The "Shield of the Union-2023" military exercises started in Russia on September 22 and will last until September 26.According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, these drills are a milestone initiative in ensuring the military security of both Russia and Belarus.For their part, Minsk officials stressed that “in the face of current challenges and threats, it is a plain fact that the significant deepening of cooperation with the Russian Federation in the interests of ensuring defense capabilities of the Union State has become obvious."The Belarusian Ministry of Defense also reaffirmed that the military union “is essential for the further development of both states."Earlier, the two allied states introduced amendments to the security treaty that enhanced regional military cooperation. Russia and Belarus are stalwart allies - according to Minsk officials, Belarus protects the fraternal country from “NATO backstabbing”. Moreover, both nations share common values, opposing the revival of Nazism and preserving the historical memory of the heroic deeds of the Soviet people in the Second World War.The cooperation runs so deep that Russia decided to station tactical nukes in Belarus this year to protect its neighbor.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/how-russian-tactical-nuclear-weapons-ensure-belarus-national-security-1111729104.html
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103520/26/1035202690_112:0:2843:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84895cd34f4016bca8bd4c0ce6037d4b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-belarus cooperation, russia, belarus, russia-belarus drills, russia military drills
russia-belarus cooperation, russia, belarus, russia-belarus drills, russia military drills

'Shield of the Union' Russian-Belarusian Drills Kick Off

13:49 GMT 22.09.2023
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo / Go to the mediabankMilitary exercises "Union Shield 2015"
Military exercises Union Shield 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2023
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The four-day "Shield of the Union" exercises are held every other year and are hosted alternately by the two Union State countries. The concept of the drills is based on the analysis of potential threats to the military security of the two nations.
The "Shield of the Union-2023" military exercises started in Russia on September 22 and will last until September 26.
According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, these drills are a milestone initiative in ensuring the military security of both Russia and Belarus.
For their part, Minsk officials stressed that “in the face of current challenges and threats, it is a plain fact that the significant deepening of cooperation with the Russian Federation in the interests of ensuring defense capabilities of the Union State has become obvious."
The Belarusian Ministry of Defense also reaffirmed that the military union “is essential for the further development of both states."
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2023
Military
How Russian Tactical Nuclear Weapons Ensure Belarus National Security
7 July, 17:37 GMT
Earlier, the two allied states introduced amendments to the security treaty that enhanced regional military cooperation. Russia and Belarus are stalwart allies - according to Minsk officials, Belarus protects the fraternal country from “NATO backstabbing”.
Moreover, both nations share common values, opposing the revival of Nazism and preserving the historical memory of the heroic deeds of the Soviet people in the Second World War.
The cooperation runs so deep that Russia decided to station tactical nukes in Belarus this year to protect its neighbor.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала