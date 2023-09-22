https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/watch-russias-osa-air-defense-systems-protect-troops-from-ukrainian-drones-1113577466.html
Watch Russia's Osa Air Defense Systems Protect Troops From Ukrainian Drones
The Osa surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems have been on duty performing tasks in the special operation zone, protecting ground forces and assets from low-flying targets.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published a clip showing the Osa self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems in action thwarting Ukrainian air attacks.The Osa (Wasp) SAM system has impressive equipment on board, including a target detection station (TDS) which provides detection of a fighter-type target at a distance of up to 40 km and 27 km at a flight altitude of 5000 and 50 meters, respectively. Moreover, the system is equipped with a target tracking station (TTS), which allows to capture and track targets at a range of 23 and 14 km at a flight altitude of 5000 and 50 meters, respectively. In addition, a counter-resolving device (CRD) is on board to generate data for the timely launch of missiles.
Watch Russia's Osa Air Defense Systems Protect Troops From Ukrainian Drones
