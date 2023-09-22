https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/watch-russias-osa-air-defense-systems-protect-troops-from-ukrainian-drones-1113577466.html

Watch Russia's Osa Air Defense Systems Protect Troops From Ukrainian Drones

Watch Russia's Osa Air Defense Systems Protect Troops From Ukrainian Drones

The Osa surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems have been on duty performing tasks in the special operation zone, protecting ground forces and assets from low-flying targets.

2023-09-22T16:40+0000

2023-09-22T16:40+0000

2023-09-22T16:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

russian forces

russian ministry of defense

air defense system

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/16/1113575719_36:0:2194:1214_1920x0_80_0_0_991efc2b192fc111fbc2793a2d8ffddd.png

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published a clip showing the Osa self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems in action thwarting Ukrainian air attacks.The Osa (Wasp) SAM system has impressive equipment on board, including a target detection station (TDS) which provides detection of a fighter-type target at a distance of up to 40 km and 27 km at a flight altitude of 5000 and 50 meters, respectively. Moreover, the system is equipped with a target tracking station (TTS), which allows to capture and track targets at a range of 23 and 14 km at a flight altitude of 5000 and 50 meters, respectively. In addition, a counter-resolving device (CRD) is on board to generate data for the timely launch of missiles.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Osa SAM teams cover Russian troops from the air in the special military operation Osa SAM teams cover Russian troops from the air in the special military operation 2023-09-22T16:40+0000 true PT0M25S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, drone warfare, drone attack, terrorist attack, drone warfare, russian air defense, air defenses, osa sam, russian air defense system