Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russia's Osa Air Defense Systems Protect Troops From Ukrainian Drones
The Osa surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems have been on duty performing tasks in the special operation zone, protecting ground forces and assets from low-flying targets.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published a clip showing the Osa self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems in action thwarting Ukrainian air attacks.The Osa (Wasp) SAM system has impressive equipment on board, including a target detection station (TDS) which provides detection of a fighter-type target at a distance of up to 40 km and 27 km at a flight altitude of 5000 and 50 meters, respectively. Moreover, the system is equipped with a target tracking station (TTS), which allows to capture and track targets at a range of 23 and 14 km at a flight altitude of 5000 and 50 meters, respectively. In addition, a counter-resolving device (CRD) is on board to generate data for the timely launch of missiles.
Watch Russia's Osa Air Defense Systems Protect Troops From Ukrainian Drones

The Osa surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems have been on duty performing tasks in the special operation zone, protecting ground forces and assets from low-flying targets.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published a clip showing the Osa self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems in action thwarting Ukrainian air attacks.
The Osa (Wasp) SAM system has impressive equipment on board, including a target detection station (TDS) which provides detection of a fighter-type target at a distance of up to 40 km and 27 km at a flight altitude of 5000 and 50 meters, respectively.
Moreover, the system is equipped with a target tracking station (TTS), which allows to capture and track targets at a range of 23 and 14 km at a flight altitude of 5000 and 50 meters, respectively. In addition, a counter-resolving device (CRD) is on board to generate data for the timely launch of missiles.
