https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/blast-of-kakhovka-dam-aimed-at-creating-biohazard--russian-watchdog-1113601399.html

Kakhovka Dam Blast Aimed at Creating Biohazard - Russian Watchdog

Kakhovka Dam Blast Aimed at Creating Biohazard - Russian Watchdog

The explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) located in the Kherson Region was aimed at creating a threat to biological securityб the head of Russia's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, told Sputnik.

2023-09-23T06:14+0000

2023-09-23T06:14+0000

2023-09-23T06:28+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

attack on novaya kakhovka dam

rospotrebnadzor

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107718/19/1077181976_0:107:1024:683_1920x0_80_0_0_bb46035158c287f1aba763acbb7dce6b.jpg

She added that, thanks to the work of experts, it was possible to avoid any complication of the epidemiological situation in the area. "What happened at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was aimed at creating a threat to biological security. Our employees continue to monitor the situation in this area," Popova said. She also said that a special anti-epidemic mobile laboratory is working in the region to prevent possible issues. "Providing water, providing food, providing temporary accommodation for people - all this, of course, made it possible to avoid any complications of an epidemiological nature," the official said. Regular testing of samples of drinking water, water from wells, sea water and water in the North Crimean Canal for deviations from standard indicators continues, and as of yet, no pathogenic microorganisms have been identified, Popova specified. She added that disinfection measures as well as supplies of vaccines and other medicines were arranged in the area. Early on June 6, Ukrainian troops launched a series of strikes on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, destroying its upper part. The destruction led to an uncontrollable release of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir and the flooding of some areas of the Kherson Region downstream of the Dnepr River.Russian President Vladimir Putin called the plant destruction a barbaric act by the Kiev regime and noted that it led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Kiev regime blew up the KHPP as it weakened its positions in the Kherson direction, transferring troops from there to the offensive area.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/mad-max-reality-kievs-blast-of-kakhovka-dam-has-new-hidden-nuclear-risks-1111115298.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/watch-russian-army-continues-to-aid-regions-hit-by-ukraine-attack-on-kakhovka-dam-1111357370.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/us-knew-about-kievs-plan-to-attack-kakhovka-dam-refused-to-stop-it---russian-diplomat-1111163703.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ukrainian attack on kakhovka dam, ukrainian war crimes, bio hazard ukraine