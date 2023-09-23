International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kakhovka Dam Blast Aimed at Creating Biohazard - Russian Watchdog
Kakhovka Dam Blast Aimed at Creating Biohazard - Russian Watchdog
The explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) located in the Kherson Region was aimed at creating a threat to biological securityб the head of Russia's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, told Sputnik.
She added that, thanks to the work of experts, it was possible to avoid any complication of the epidemiological situation in the area. "What happened at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was aimed at creating a threat to biological security. Our employees continue to monitor the situation in this area," Popova said. She also said that a special anti-epidemic mobile laboratory is working in the region to prevent possible issues. "Providing water, providing food, providing temporary accommodation for people - all this, of course, made it possible to avoid any complications of an epidemiological nature," the official said. Regular testing of samples of drinking water, water from wells, sea water and water in the North Crimean Canal for deviations from standard indicators continues, and as of yet, no pathogenic microorganisms have been identified, Popova specified. She added that disinfection measures as well as supplies of vaccines and other medicines were arranged in the area. Early on June 6, Ukrainian troops launched a series of strikes on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, destroying its upper part. The destruction led to an uncontrollable release of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir and the flooding of some areas of the Kherson Region downstream of the Dnepr River.Russian President Vladimir Putin called the plant destruction a barbaric act by the Kiev regime and noted that it led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Kiev regime blew up the KHPP as it weakened its positions in the Kherson direction, transferring troops from there to the offensive area.
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian attack on kakhovka dam, ukrainian war crimes, bio hazard ukraine
Kakhovka Dam Blast Aimed at Creating Biohazard - Russian Watchdog

06:14 GMT 23.09.2023 (Updated: 06:28 GMT 23.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) located in the Kherson Region was aimed at creating a threat to biological security, the head of Russia's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, told Sputnik.
She added that, thanks to the work of experts, it was possible to avoid any complication of the epidemiological situation in the area.
"What happened at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was aimed at creating a threat to biological security. Our employees continue to monitor the situation in this area," Popova said.
She also said that a special anti-epidemic mobile laboratory is working in the region to prevent possible issues.
"Providing water, providing food, providing temporary accommodation for people - all this, of course, made it possible to avoid any complications of an epidemiological nature," the official said.
Regular testing of samples of drinking water, water from wells, sea water and water in the North Crimean Canal for deviations from standard indicators continues, and as of yet, no pathogenic microorganisms have been identified, Popova specified.
She added that disinfection measures as well as supplies of vaccines and other medicines were arranged in the area.
Early on June 6, Ukrainian troops launched a series of strikes on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, destroying its upper part. The destruction led to an uncontrollable release of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir and the flooding of some areas of the Kherson Region downstream of the Dnepr River.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the plant destruction a barbaric act by the Kiev regime and noted that it led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Kiev regime blew up the KHPP as it weakened its positions in the Kherson direction, transferring troops from there to the offensive area.
