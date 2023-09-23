International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/four-ukrainian-attacks-repelled-in-donetsk-direction--russian-military-1113601807.html
Four Ukrainian Attacks Repelled in Donetsk Direction- Russian Military
Four Ukrainian Attacks Repelled in Donetsk Direction- Russian Military
Four attacks by Ukrainian assault groups have been repelled in the Donetsk direction, a spokesman for Russia's South group of troops, Georgy Minesashvili, told Sputnik.
2023-09-23T06:51+0000
2023-09-23T06:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
donetsk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111871978_0:208:2899:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_8aee00b84a3411d4aeae766feba89cb3.jpg
"In the Donetsk direction, units of the South group of forces repelled 4 attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Severnoye, Maryinka, Kleshcheevka. Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery hit facilities of the fifth assault, 24th mechanized, 53rd and 59th motorized infantry brigades, 37th marine brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Minesashvili said. He said a train with Ukrainian weapons and military equipment in the area of Rodinskoye, as well as two weapons depots and two command posts were destroyed, adding that manpower and military equipment were also hit. Minesashvili also said that Russian forces hit enemy troops using Solntsepyok ("scorching sunlight") heavy flamethrower systems. "Crews of Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems cause fire damage to enemy manpower concentrated in Krasnogorovka, Kleshcheevka, Malo-Ilyinovka," he said. The spokesman also specified that Russian air defenses destroyed seven Ukrainian drones in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Last week, Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, told Sputnik that Ukraine had lost around 70,000 soldiers since the start of its counteroffensive this summer.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/us-intel-insiders-admit-ukraine-counteroffensive-is-lost--seymour-hersh--1113579742.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/putin-says-there-are-no-results-of-ukraines-counteroffensive-kiev-losses-some-71000-1113303178.html
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111871978_85:0:2814:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aaf7ab0d434966e7e3e15a688e615cd3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, ukrainian casualties, ukraine deathtoll
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, ukrainian casualties, ukraine deathtoll

Four Ukrainian Attacks Repelled in Donetsk Direction- Russian Military

06:51 GMT 23.09.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian Special Forces in Special Military Operation Zone
Russian Special Forces in Special Military Operation Zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four attacks by Ukrainian assault groups have been repelled in the Donetsk direction, a spokesman for Russia's South group of troops, Georgy Minesashvili, told Sputnik.
"In the Donetsk direction, units of the South group of forces repelled 4 attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Severnoye, Maryinka, Kleshcheevka. Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery hit facilities of the fifth assault, 24th mechanized, 53rd and 59th motorized infantry brigades, 37th marine brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Minesashvili said.
A destroyed tank of Ukraine's Armed Forces in April, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US Intel Insiders Admit Ukraine Counteroffensive is Lost — Seymour Hersh
Yesterday, 16:23 GMT
He said a train with Ukrainian weapons and military equipment in the area of Rodinskoye, as well as two weapons depots and two command posts were destroyed, adding that manpower and military equipment were also hit.
Minesashvili also said that Russian forces hit enemy troops using Solntsepyok ("scorching sunlight") heavy flamethrower systems.
"Crews of Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems cause fire damage to enemy manpower concentrated in Krasnogorovka, Kleshcheevka, Malo-Ilyinovka," he said.
The spokesman also specified that Russian air defenses destroyed seven Ukrainian drones in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Last week, Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, told Sputnik that Ukraine had lost around 70,000 soldiers since the start of its counteroffensive this summer.
Russian servicemen of the Western Military District uses an artillery compass - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2023
Russia
Putin: No Tangible Results from Ukraine's 'Counteroffensive', Kiev Suffering 71,000 in Losses
12 September, 08:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала