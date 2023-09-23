https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/four-ukrainian-attacks-repelled-in-donetsk-direction--russian-military-1113601807.html

Four Ukrainian Attacks Repelled in Donetsk Direction- Russian Military

Four attacks by Ukrainian assault groups have been repelled in the Donetsk direction, a spokesman for Russia's South group of troops, Georgy Minesashvili, told Sputnik.

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

donetsk

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the South group of forces repelled 4 attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Severnoye, Maryinka, Kleshcheevka. Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery hit facilities of the fifth assault, 24th mechanized, 53rd and 59th motorized infantry brigades, 37th marine brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Minesashvili said. He said a train with Ukrainian weapons and military equipment in the area of Rodinskoye, as well as two weapons depots and two command posts were destroyed, adding that manpower and military equipment were also hit. Minesashvili also said that Russian forces hit enemy troops using Solntsepyok ("scorching sunlight") heavy flamethrower systems. "Crews of Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems cause fire damage to enemy manpower concentrated in Krasnogorovka, Kleshcheevka, Malo-Ilyinovka," he said. The spokesman also specified that Russian air defenses destroyed seven Ukrainian drones in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Last week, Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, told Sputnik that Ukraine had lost around 70,000 soldiers since the start of its counteroffensive this summer.

donetsk

