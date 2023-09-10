https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/lavrov-at-g20-americans-want-to-strategically-defeat-russia-1113254737.html

Lavrov at G20: Americans Want to 'Strategically Defeat Russia'

Lavrov at G20: Americans Want to 'Strategically Defeat Russia'

What Americans want from Russia is to get rid of a competitor,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

“Everyone understands what the Americans want from Russia... They want to get rid of a competitor,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.As for one of the central trends in the current increasingly multipolar world – ditching the dollar in mutual trade and payments – Lavrov acknowledged that there is “some progress with respect to dedollarization, including in our bilateral relations with India.”The historic three-day BRICS Summit 2023 wrapped up on August 24 in the South African city of Johannesburg. The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which together constitute the group of major emerging economies named BRICS, stressed the importance of encouraging the use of local currencies in international trade and financial transactions between members of the group as well as their trading partners.Recalling the decisions hashed out at the recent BRICS Summit, Lavrov continued:After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which included the disconnection of multiple Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system in order to weaken the country's economy. The move prompted Moscow to seek alternative methods of financial transfers.Speaking of alternatives, Russia's foreign minister made reference to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, saying:Previously, Brazil's president urged for increased efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar. During a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, he stated that South America functioning as a single economic bloc is the only way to effectively deal with problems and take a stronger stance in negotiations.

