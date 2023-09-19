https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/congressman-gaetz-asks-us-house-speaker-mccarthy-to-sign-subpoena-for-hunter-biden-1113506325.html

Congressman Gaetz Asks US House Speaker McCarthy to Sign Subpoena for Hunter Biden

US Congressman Matt Gaetz said on Tuesday that he has drafted a subpoena for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and urged House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy to end the months of inaction by signing the document.

"After eight months of inaction, I have taken the liberty of drafting a subpoena to Hunter Biden. It simply requires your date and signature. Millions of Americans are wondering if you're serious," Gaetz said via the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The subpoena requests that Hunter Biden turn over any and all records of contracts, agreements, financial agreements and communications with his father between 2008 and the present as well as all communications pertaining to his contacts with foreign and domestic business partners. The subpoena also demands that Hunter Biden participate in a formal deposition and testimony under oath before the US Senate Judiciary Committee. Last week, a US federal court indicted Hunter Biden on three federal firearm-related charges for making false statements about using illegal drugs at the time he purchased a firearm. He is expected to face federal tax charges for alleged failure to pay taxes in 2017 and 2018. All the charges were set to be resolved by a plea deal and pre-trial diversion agreement but the arrangement fell through before a resolution could be reached. The move by Gaetz comes after the Congressman threatened to force McCarthy out of office if he failed to move forward with the impeachment of President Joe Biden.

