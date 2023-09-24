https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/us-soldiers-treated-worse-than-garbage-while-white-house-keeps-throwing-money-at-ukraine-1113636879.html

US Soldiers Treated 'Worse Than Garbage' While White House Keeps Throwing Money at Ukraine

US Soldiers Treated 'Worse Than Garbage' While White House Keeps Throwing Money at Ukraine

While the Biden administration appears eager to send billions of dollars to keep a foreign state fighting an armed conflict far away from US borders, it turns out that members of the United States’ own armed forces have to live in unsanitary conditions.

2023-09-24T18:56+0000

2023-09-24T18:56+0000

2023-09-24T19:00+0000

americas

us government accountability office (gao)

pentagon

us department of defense (dod)

us

us military

living conditions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111867520_0:82:1585:974_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc2597722a6043868de28bb10d2138d.jpg

A team of inspectors from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has investigated 12 unspecified military installations in the United States and interviewed US military personnel about the conditions they have to live in.In a 118-page report produced as a result of this inspection, the GAO investigators have concluded that the Pentagon failed to provide the oversight necessary to rectify the issues they’ve uncovered.Specifically, some of the interviewed US military personnel complained about dirty water in their barracks that was potentially unsafe to drink; others mentioned broken heaters and air conditioning units, with the affected service members being forced to deal with such issues themselves by obtaining individual ACs or space heaters.In one instance, which attracted particular attention from at least one US media outlet, officials at one military installation revealed that “service members are responsible for cleaning biological waste that may remain in a barracks room after a suicide.”Some of the inspected buildings apparently did not have secure doors and windows, thus allowing squatters to occupy parts of the structures in question.A spokesperson for GAO told a US media outlet that the problems detailed in the report are the result of chronic neglect and underfunding, as military officials chose to spend limited resources on facilities deemed higher priority than barracks because of their link to operational capabilities and mission readiness.”Brendan Owens, US assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations, and environment, has also reportedly criticized the US Department of Defense, which he says “has, in too many instances, failed to live up to our role in making sure housing” for the US military personnel.Meanwhile, US Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor has described this situation as “outrageous” and insisted that she has no intention to vote on funding for the Ukrainian conflict while American troops “are treated worse than garbage.”These revelations come to light as the Biden administration seeks congressional approval for an additional $24 billion in funding to support the regime in Kiev, after having spent over $100 billion worth of taxpayers’ money on supplies to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/congress-should-stop-wasting-money-in-ukraine-focus-on-us-needs---rep-gosar-to-sputnik-1113589731.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us aid to ukraine, us military barracks conditions, us military housing