https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/how-to-prevent-a-third-world-war-1113589290.html
How to Prevent a Third World War
How to Prevent a Third World War
The world risks falling into the abyss of World War Three, warns Sergei Karaganov, honorary chairman of the presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, adding that if the larger conflict is avoided the world has a chance of building a fairer multipolar system.
2023-09-25T07:17+0000
2023-09-25T07:17+0000
2023-09-25T07:48+0000
analysis
russia
opinion
sergei karaganov
world
us
ukraine
weapons of mass destruction (wmd)
nuclear weapons
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105173/51/1051735167_0:354:1019:927_1920x0_80_0_0_6497082ff152c4c2d8885f4b7495e2a5.jpg
The unfolding Ukraine crisis could be a prologue for a larger and more dangerous conflict, according to Russian political scientist Sergei Karaganov.This situation is further aggravated by the evident degradation of Western elites, according to the political scientist. He particularly referred to "the moral, political, intellectual, social, and economic multi-level crisis plaguing the bulk of the collective West."Meanwhile, modern information technology and the internet has become a convenient tool for demonization and manipulation of public perceptions.This is happening against the backdrop of a broken dialogue system and the collapse of the arms control system, which, while not always useful and sometimes even harmful in the past, at least provided channels of communication between leading military powers, according to Karaganov.Global RealignmentMeanwhile, a global realignment is underway with the West waging a "desperate final battle to preserve its dominance," as per the Russian scholar."A seismic shift is taking place in global geopolitics, geostrategy, and geoeconomics, and it is gaining momentum. New continents are rising, and global problems are worsening. The emergence of new sources of friction and conflicts is inevitable," he wrote.Amid this unprecedented rapid redistribution of global power from the West to the global majority, Russia has become historically designated as "its military and political core," according to Karaganov.How to Prevent an Existential Catastrophe?To that end, Western elites should once again realize that nuclear armageddon poses a real threat to the world, according to the scientist.Moreover, no one in the West should delude oneself into believing that "a small-scale" nuclear conflict is acceptable and that tactical nuclear weapons could be used in a conflict zone. If atomic arms become "usable", "the sacrosanct fear of nuclear weapons would disappear," argued Karaganov.If the world manages to avoid a global disaster, two decades from now, there is a chance of establishing a new balance of power and "a much fairer, multicolored, and multicultural international system," Karaganov concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/blinken-says-nuclear-war-threat-no-worse-than-climate-change-1112268168.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230306/npt--new-start-how-us-disrupted-strategic-nuclear-balance-for-the-sake-of-dominance-1108098500.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/lavrov-outlines-new-world-emerging-from-wests-geopolitical-war-on-russia-1111226783.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/pepe-escobar-brics-11---strategic-tour-de-force-1112882830.html
russia
world
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105173/51/1051735167_0:258:1019:1022_1920x0_80_0_0_5834d7e0ed46935d0cd2917160a032e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, us, ukraine, ukraine conflict, war in ukraine, world war three, nuclear war, threat of nuclear war, nuclear armageddon, nuclear escalation, western elites, us establishment, global south, brics, global majority, fairer multipolar system, western colonialism, western dominance, western hegemony, nato expansion, escalation in ukraine
russia, us, ukraine, ukraine conflict, war in ukraine, world war three, nuclear war, threat of nuclear war, nuclear armageddon, nuclear escalation, western elites, us establishment, global south, brics, global majority, fairer multipolar system, western colonialism, western dominance, western hegemony, nato expansion, escalation in ukraine
How to Prevent a Third World War
07:17 GMT 25.09.2023 (Updated: 07:48 GMT 25.09.2023)
The world risks falling into the abyss of World War Three, warns Sergei Karaganov, honorary chairman of the presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, adding that if the larger conflict is avoided the world could build a fairer multipolar system. The full text of Karaganov's article will appear in the journal Russia in Foreign Affairs.
The unfolding Ukraine crisis could be a prologue for a larger and more dangerous conflict, according to Russian political scientist Sergei Karaganov.
"In Ukraine, we have finally stood up to the United States/West, but we have so far let them grab the initiative in matters of escalation," Karaganov wrote in his new article. "They continuously expand and deepen their aggression by supplying increasingly deadly and dangerous weapons."
This situation is further aggravated by the evident degradation of Western elites, according to the political scientist. He particularly referred to "the moral, political, intellectual, social, and economic multi-level crisis plaguing the bulk of the collective West."
"It will only get worse in the foreseeable future," warned Karaganov. "Each new call from Western leaders is more foolish, reckless, and ideologically charged than the previous one, making it more dangerous for the world. They are consciously fuelling the disintegration of their societies by promoting anti-human values."
Meanwhile, modern information technology and the internet has become a convenient tool for demonization and manipulation of public perceptions
.
"Even now, to fight the hated Russians, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are being sent to their deaths," wrote the scholar. "Clearly, many more are dying from the collapse of infrastructure and healthcare. These victims are either completely forgotten or deliberately downplayed. Clearly, there is an even worse attitude toward demonized Russians. Russophobia has reached almost unprecedented proportions, perhaps comparable to how the Nazis viewed Slavs and Jews."
This is happening against the backdrop of a broken dialogue system and the collapse of the arms control system
, which, while not always useful and sometimes even harmful in the past, at least provided channels of communication between leading military powers, according to Karaganov.
Global Realignment
Meanwhile, a global realignment is underway with the West waging a "desperate final battle to preserve its dominance," as per the Russian scholar.
"A seismic shift is taking place in global geopolitics, geostrategy, and geoeconomics, and it is gaining momentum. New continents are rising, and global problems are worsening. The emergence of new sources of friction and conflicts is inevitable," he wrote.
Amid this unprecedented rapid redistribution of global power from the West to the global majority, Russia has become historically designated as "its military and political core," according to Karaganov.
"It appears that preventing a global disaster and liberating countries and peoples from hegemony and hegemons, defending state sovereignty and the human and divine being in each person is the mission of our Russian multiethnic people in modern world history. It is the external component of our national and state cultural program, the 'Russian dream and idea' we are still either searching for or fearing to formulate for ourselves and the world."
How to Prevent an Existential Catastrophe?
"Humanity is facing an existential challenge to prevent the inexorably approaching catastrophe of the Third World War within the next decade or so by forcing the West, primarily the United States, to step back and adapt to the new reality. To achieve this, we need to compel their 'deep state' to refresh, as much as possible, the ruling elites, whose low quality does not meet the challenges facing humanity today. The falling West may drag everyone along, including its deep state," he highlighted.
To that end, Western elites should once again realize that nuclear armageddon poses a real threat to the world, according to the scientist.
Moreover, no one in the West should delude oneself into believing that "a small-scale" nuclear conflict is acceptable and that tactical nuclear weapons could be used in a conflict zone. If atomic arms become "usable", "the sacrosanct fear of nuclear weapons would disappear," argued Karaganov.
If the world manages to avoid a global disaster, two decades from now, there is a chance of establishing a new balance of power and "a much fairer, multicolored, and multicultural international system," Karaganov concluded.