How to Prevent a Third World War

How to Prevent a Third World War

The world risks falling into the abyss of World War Three, warns Sergei Karaganov, honorary chairman of the presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, adding that if the larger conflict is avoided the world has a chance of building a fairer multipolar system.

The unfolding Ukraine crisis could be a prologue for a larger and more dangerous conflict, according to Russian political scientist Sergei Karaganov.This situation is further aggravated by the evident degradation of Western elites, according to the political scientist. He particularly referred to "the moral, political, intellectual, social, and economic multi-level crisis plaguing the bulk of the collective West."Meanwhile, modern information technology and the internet has become a convenient tool for demonization and manipulation of public perceptions.This is happening against the backdrop of a broken dialogue system and the collapse of the arms control system, which, while not always useful and sometimes even harmful in the past, at least provided channels of communication between leading military powers, according to Karaganov.Global RealignmentMeanwhile, a global realignment is underway with the West waging a "desperate final battle to preserve its dominance," as per the Russian scholar."A seismic shift is taking place in global geopolitics, geostrategy, and geoeconomics, and it is gaining momentum. New continents are rising, and global problems are worsening. The emergence of new sources of friction and conflicts is inevitable," he wrote.Amid this unprecedented rapid redistribution of global power from the West to the global majority, Russia has become historically designated as "its military and political core," according to Karaganov.How to Prevent an Existential Catastrophe?To that end, Western elites should once again realize that nuclear armageddon poses a real threat to the world, according to the scientist.Moreover, no one in the West should delude oneself into believing that "a small-scale" nuclear conflict is acceptable and that tactical nuclear weapons could be used in a conflict zone. If atomic arms become "usable", "the sacrosanct fear of nuclear weapons would disappear," argued Karaganov.If the world manages to avoid a global disaster, two decades from now, there is a chance of establishing a new balance of power and "a much fairer, multicolored, and multicultural international system," Karaganov concluded.

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

