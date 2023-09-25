https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/hungary-refuses-to-support-ukraine-until-transcarpathian-hungarians-rights-ensured-1113651268.html
Hungary Refuses to Support Ukraine Until Transcarpathian Hungarians' Rights Ensured
Hungary will not support Ukraine's position at any international forum until Kiev returns the laws that ensures rights of the Transcarpathian Hungarians, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated on Monday.
"Ukraine has been oppressing Hungarian schools for several years, they [Ukrainians] want to convert them into Ukrainian schools or, if that does not work out, close them. The Hungarian government fights at every international forum for the rights of Transcarpathian Hungarians, especially children. We will not support Ukraine in any issue in international life until the previous laws that guaranteed the rights of Transcarpathian Hungarians are returned," Orban told Hungarian lawmakers. The prime minister added that the new Ukrainian leadership of the school in the city of Mukachevo banned singing the Hungarian anthem and wearing clothes in the Hungarian national colors in the educational institution.
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary will not support Ukraine's position at any international forum until Kiev returns the laws that ensures rights of the Transcarpathian Hungarians, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated on Monday.