Moscow Summons Bulgarian Ambassador Over Expulsion of Russian Orthodox Church Priests

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it summoned Bulgarian Ambassador Atanas Krastin over the expulsion of priests of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sofia.

On September 21, the priests of the Russian church in Sofia were summoned to the Bulgarian immigration service, where they received an order to leave the territory of the country within 24 hours as persons allegedly posing a threat to its national security. The decision of the Bulgarian authorities is just another provocation against Russia, the ministry added. "At the same time, we are firmly convinced that their plans aimed at undermining the centuries-old spiritual ties and traditions of friendship between the peoples of Russia and Bulgaria have no prospects and are doomed to failure," the statement said.

