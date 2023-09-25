https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/moscow-summons-bulgarian-ambassador-over-expulsion-of-russian-orthodox-church-priests-1113653938.html
Moscow Summons Bulgarian Ambassador Over Expulsion of Russian Orthodox Church Priests
Moscow Summons Bulgarian Ambassador Over Expulsion of Russian Orthodox Church Priests
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it summoned Bulgarian Ambassador Atanas Krastin over the expulsion of priests of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sofia.
2023-09-25T13:46+0000
2023-09-25T13:46+0000
2023-09-25T14:56+0000
world
bulgaria
russia
sofia
russian foreign ministry
russian orthodox church
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107745660_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d6ed510b9e59ae9e81809cac5eecd9a.jpg
On September 21, the priests of the Russian church in Sofia were summoned to the Bulgarian immigration service, where they received an order to leave the territory of the country within 24 hours as persons allegedly posing a threat to its national security. The decision of the Bulgarian authorities is just another provocation against Russia, the ministry added. "At the same time, we are firmly convinced that their plans aimed at undermining the centuries-old spiritual ties and traditions of friendship between the peoples of Russia and Bulgaria have no prospects and are doomed to failure," the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230314/russia-alerts-un-osce-to-ukraines-plan-to-evict-monks-from-holy-orthodox-christian-site-1108386954.html
bulgaria
russia
sofia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107745660_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_794a339f8e55d4dbacae035293728478.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian orthodox church, priests' expulsion, russia-bulgaria relations, moscow summons bulgarian ambassador
russian orthodox church, priests' expulsion, russia-bulgaria relations, moscow summons bulgarian ambassador
Moscow Summons Bulgarian Ambassador Over Expulsion of Russian Orthodox Church Priests
13:46 GMT 25.09.2023 (Updated: 14:56 GMT 25.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it summoned Bulgarian Ambassador Atanas Krastin over the expulsion of priests of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sofia.
On September 21, the priests of the Russian church in Sofia were summoned to the Bulgarian immigration service, where they received an order to leave the territory
of the country within 24 hours as persons allegedly posing a threat to its national security.
"On September 25, Bulgarian Ambassador Atanas Krastin was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, a strong protest was expressed [to him] in connection with the expulsion from Bulgaria under a far-fetched pretext, in a blasphemous and insulting manner the hegumen and two priests of the Russian Orthodox Church's compound in Sofia," the statement said.
The decision of the Bulgarian authorities is just another provocation
against Russia, the ministry added.
"At the same time, we are firmly convinced that their plans aimed at undermining the centuries-old spiritual ties and traditions of friendship between the peoples of Russia and Bulgaria have no prospects and are doomed to failure," the statement said.