International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/polish-foreign-minister-accuses-german-chancellor-of-interfering-in-countrys-affairs-1113642362.html
Polish Foreign Minister Accuses German Chancellor of Interfering in Country's Affairs
Polish Foreign Minister Accuses German Chancellor of Interfering in Country's Affairs
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau accused on Sunday German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of attempting to interfere in the internal affairs of Poland.
2023-09-25T04:39+0000
2023-09-25T04:39+0000
world
poland
europe
european union (eu)
olaf scholz
germany
european commission
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/19/1113642013_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f79f160aad1388a16e8b5e8578b0369a.jpg
On Sunday, Scholz, speaking at a rally of the Social Democratic Party in Nuremberg, did not rule out tightening measures at the external borders of the European Union to prevent illegal migration amid a corruption scandal with the issuance of Schengen visas by Polish foreign missions. He also called on the German Chancellor to respect Poland's sovereignty and refrain from making statements that are detrimental to the relations of the two countries. On Thursday, the European Commission said it had sent a letter to Poland seeking clarification over allegations that Polish authorities had long issued visas in exchange for bribes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/scholz-mulls-tightening-german-polish-border-controls--1113629683.html
poland
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/19/1113642013_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c827a683738245fbe4b95b9194b4690.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
polish foreign minister zbigniew rau, interfere in the internal affairs, german chancellor
polish foreign minister zbigniew rau, interfere in the internal affairs, german chancellor

Polish Foreign Minister Accuses German Chancellor of Interfering in Country's Affairs

04:39 GMT 25.09.2023
© AP Photo / Henry NichollsPolish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2023
© AP Photo / Henry Nicholls
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau accused on Sunday German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of attempting to interfere in the internal affairs of Poland.
On Sunday, Scholz, speaking at a rally of the Social Democratic Party in Nuremberg, did not rule out tightening measures at the external borders of the European Union to prevent illegal migration amid a corruption scandal with the issuance of Schengen visas by Polish foreign missions.

"The latest statement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz violates the principles of the sovereign equality of states, which is the foundation of good neighborly relations and friendly cooperation with Poland, as declared by the government of the Federal Republic of Germany in the 1991 Treaty with Poland … Statements in this regard indicate an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Polish State and the ongoing electoral campaign in Poland," Rua said on X.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a news conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2023
World
Scholz Mulls Tightening German-Polish Border Controls
Yesterday, 13:11 GMT
He also called on the German Chancellor to respect Poland's sovereignty and refrain from making statements that are detrimental to the relations of the two countries.
On Thursday, the European Commission said it had sent a letter to Poland seeking clarification over allegations that Polish authorities had long issued visas in exchange for bribes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала