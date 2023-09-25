Polish Foreign Minister Accuses German Chancellor of Interfering in Country's Affairs

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/polish-foreign-minister-accuses-german-chancellor-of-interfering-in-countrys-affairs-1113642362.html
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau accused on Sunday German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of attempting to interfere in the internal affairs of Poland.
On Sunday, Scholz, speaking at a rally of the Social Democratic Party in Nuremberg, did not rule out tightening measures at the external borders of the European Union to prevent illegal migration amid a corruption scandal with the issuance of Schengen visas by Polish foreign missions. He also called on the German Chancellor to respect Poland's sovereignty and refrain from making statements that are detrimental to the relations of the two countries. On Thursday, the European Commission said it had sent a letter to Poland seeking clarification over allegations that Polish authorities had long issued visas in exchange for bribes.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau accused on Sunday German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of attempting to interfere in the internal affairs of Poland.
On Sunday, Scholz, speaking at a rally of the Social Democratic Party in Nuremberg, did not rule out tightening measures at the external borders of the European Union to prevent illegal migration amid a corruption scandal with the issuance of Schengen visas by Polish foreign missions.
"The latest statement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz violates the principles of the sovereign equality of states, which is the foundation of good neighborly relations and friendly cooperation with Poland, as declared by the government of the Federal Republic of Germany in the 1991 Treaty with Poland … Statements in this regard indicate an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Polish State and the ongoing electoral campaign in Poland," Rua said on X.
He also called on the German Chancellor to respect Poland's sovereignty and refrain from making statements that are detrimental to the relations of the two countries
.
On Thursday, the European Commission
said it had sent a letter to Poland seeking clarification over allegations that Polish authorities had long issued visas in exchange for bribes.