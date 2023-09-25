https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/polish-foreign-minister-accuses-german-chancellor-of-interfering-in-countrys-affairs-1113642362.html

Polish Foreign Minister Accuses German Chancellor of Interfering in Country's Affairs

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau accused on Sunday German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of attempting to interfere in the internal affairs of Poland.

On Sunday, Scholz, speaking at a rally of the Social Democratic Party in Nuremberg, did not rule out tightening measures at the external borders of the European Union to prevent illegal migration amid a corruption scandal with the issuance of Schengen visas by Polish foreign missions. He also called on the German Chancellor to respect Poland's sovereignty and refrain from making statements that are detrimental to the relations of the two countries. On Thursday, the European Commission said it had sent a letter to Poland seeking clarification over allegations that Polish authorities had long issued visas in exchange for bribes.

