Tucker Carlson 'Tried to Interview' Putin But Biden Gov't 'Stopped' Him

Officials in Washington obstructed Tucker Carlson’s attempt to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the former Fox News host.
2023-09-25T05:48+0000
2023-09-25T05:48+0000
2023-09-25T06:44+0000
05:48 GMT 25.09.2023 (Updated: 06:44 GMT 25.09.2023)
There had been media speculation about Tucker Carlson wanting to conduct an interview with Vladimir Putin. Last month, Rossiya Segodnya media group editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that the former Fox News host was asking for an interview with Russia's President, as she praised the American political commentator for “doing a great job.”
Officials in Washington obstructed Tucker Carlson’s attempt to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin
, according to the former Fox News host.
“I tried to interview Vladimir Putin, and the US government stopped me,” Carlson claimed in an interview with Swiss media.
While not clarifying who these officials were, the media personality went on to deplore the fact that no one “defended him” in the US news media.
“I don’t think there was anybody who said ‘wait a second. I may not like this guy but he has a right to interview anyone he wants, and we have a right to hear what Putin says’… You’re not allowed to hear Putin’s voice. Because why? There was no vote on it. No one asked me,” said the 54-year-old former news anchor that Fox News parted ways with in April.
“I’m an American citizen… I’m a much more loyal American than, say, Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, who didn’t even grow up in this country; she grew up in Canada. And they’re telling me what it is to be a loyal American?” Carlson said.
Elsewhere in the interview for the Swiss publication, Tucker Carlson said he believed the world was changing much more quickly than most Americans understand.
“There is almost no coverage of the rest of the world in Western media… Americans don’t have a good sense of it. What we, in this country, refer to as the ‘Post-War Order’, all the institutions set up in the wake of World War II to keep the world peaceful and prosperous and the United States at the top of the pyramid, and that would include the dominance of the dollar, the SWIFT system, NATO, all of that appears to be crumbling, to me.”
Tucker Carlson went on to explain that he felt compelled to travel the world and see whether this was, indeed, the case, and his recent experiences have confirmed that it is.
Since leaving Fox News, Carlson has launched a new show called "Tucker on Twitter," a platform now called “X”, and has traveled extensively, just recently interviewing Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban during a trip to Hungary in August.
According to Carlson, the US news media is not trustworthy.
“There has been a very aggressive attempt, over a number of decades, on the part of the people who run the United States to control what is available on our news stations and in our newspapers. To control the news media,” he said.
As for why the people working for the news media go along with it, its because “they are terrified,” added the political commentator.
“They exist to hold the people in power accountable, and instead, they do exactly the opposite.”
Weighing in on the conflagration in Ukraine, Tucker Carlson underscored that, “this is potentially a nuclear conflict between superpowers”, adding:
“Shouldn’t we know all that we can? No!”
When visiting Hungary
last month, the American writer and media personality had underscored that people in the US were “being lied to about what is actually happening there, saying, “It’s embarrassing to be from a place that has been lied to at scale and believed the lies so thoroughly
.”
As for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that Tucker Carlson apparently sought to interview, he regularly gives interviews to foreign media outlets, including those in the US. The Russian leader is never at a loss for a response when faced with provocative questions asked by journalists. News anchors have since admitted that, it’s impossible to "outwit" the Russian head of state.