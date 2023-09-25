https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/tucker-carlson-tried-to-interview-russias-putin-but-biden-govt-stopped-him--1113642485.html

Tucker Carlson 'Tried to Interview' Putin But Biden Gov't 'Stopped' Him

Officials in Washington obstructed Tucker Carlson’s attempt to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the former Fox News host.

Officials in Washington obstructed Tucker Carlson’s attempt to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the former Fox News host.While not clarifying who these officials were, the media personality went on to deplore the fact that no one “defended him” in the US news media.“I don’t think there was anybody who said ‘wait a second. I may not like this guy but he has a right to interview anyone he wants, and we have a right to hear what Putin says’… You’re not allowed to hear Putin’s voice. Because why? There was no vote on it. No one asked me,” said the 54-year-old former news anchor that Fox News parted ways with in April.Elsewhere in the interview for the Swiss publication, Tucker Carlson said he believed the world was changing much more quickly than most Americans understand.Tucker Carlson went on to explain that he felt compelled to travel the world and see whether this was, indeed, the case, and his recent experiences have confirmed that it is.Since leaving Fox News, Carlson has launched a new show called "Tucker on Twitter," a platform now called “X”, and has traveled extensively, just recently interviewing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a trip to Hungary in August.According to Carlson, the US news media is not trustworthy.As for why the people working for the news media go along with it, its because “they are terrified,” added the political commentator.Weighing in on the conflagration in Ukraine, Tucker Carlson underscored that, “this is potentially a nuclear conflict between superpowers”, adding:When visiting Hungary last month, the American writer and media personality had underscored that people in the US were “being lied to about what is actually happening there, saying, “It’s embarrassing to be from a place that has been lied to at scale and believed the lies so thoroughly.”As for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that Tucker Carlson apparently sought to interview, he regularly gives interviews to foreign media outlets, including those in the US. The Russian leader is never at a loss for a response when faced with provocative questions asked by journalists. News anchors have since admitted that, it’s impossible to "outwit" the Russian head of state.

